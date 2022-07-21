There are plenty of great mattresses under $1,000 these days, and we've tested and rated five of the best right here. Each of these sub $1,000 beds proves that you can still enjoy luxury comfort, sweat-free nights and relief from back or hip pain without spending a small fortune. The majority of them are included in our expert guide to the best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets too, so rest assured they've been tested by experts.

Aside from price, performance, support, comfort and pressure relief, we've also factored in a range of features that add to the overall value of our top picks of the best mattresses under $1,000. These include at-home trial length, warranty period, and any free bedding or sleep gifts you'll get with the mattress.

You'll recognize most of the manufacturers in our guide, with our two top-rated mattresses under $1,000 for a queen size coming from Nectar Sleep and Cocoon by Sealy respectively. Whether you're looking for the contouring comfort of memory foam or the more breathable feel of a hybrid, we have you covered here. We'll explain which type of sleeper each mattress best suits, and who shouldn't buy them.

In addition to listing today’s cheapest prices, we’ve also rounded up this month’s biggest mattress sales to save you more money when buying the best mattress under $1,000 for your sleep needs. Let's look at our top options now...

The best mattress under $1,000 in 2022

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress The best mattress under $1,000 overall Specifications Best for: All sleep styles, lightweight sleepers Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): Medium firm (6.5) Trial: 365 nights Warranty: Lifetime RRP: $798 - $1,398 Reasons to buy + Incredible value for money + Very comfortable and supportive + 1-year trial and lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Might be too soft for heavy bodies - Not as bouncy as a spring mattress

The Nectar Memory Foam is the best value for money among mid-range mattresses. It undercuts rivals Purple and Casper by hundreds of dollars thanks to regular Nectar mattress sales. Right now, a queen Nectar Memory Foam mattress is just $799 after $200 off. It also comes with $499-worth of free bedding, a full year to test it at home, and a lifetime warranty. Those are fantastic perks for the lower price.

We tested the Nectar Memory Foam mattress and found it an absolute dream to sleep on. It boasts five layers of comfort, from cooling gel memory foam to a dynamic support layer for pressure relief. No matter our sleep position, we experienced a keen balance of softness and firmness in all of the right areas. Our hot sleepers remained comfortably dry and liked the airy feel of the quilted Tencel top cover, as well.

Nectar's flagship bed is comfortable, supportive, and an incredible value for money — that's why we also deem it the best memory foam mattress for most sleepers. During testing we found the Nectar mattress to be exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and it kept us cool during the hot summer months. We also liked that the medium firmness and constant pressure relief across the hips and back.

Read more: Nectar mattress review

2. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress The best mattress under $1,000 for hot sleepers Specifications Best for: Hot sleepers, co-sleepers, back sleepers Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): Medium-firm (6.5/10) Trial: 100 nights Warranty: 10 years RRP: $769 - $1,539 Reasons to buy + Very cool for a foam mattress + Excellent motion isolation + Ample pressure relief Reasons to avoid - Could have more memory foam - May not be as cool as a hybrid

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is the best cooling mattress for hot sleepers on a tight budget. Typically, consumers are expected to pay top dollar for beds loaded with advanced cooling tech, but not so here. Cocoon by Sealy mattress sales typically shave 35% off the Cocoon Chill foam mattress, dropping the price of a queen to $799. Plus, it comes with up to $199-worth of free cooling bedding.

Even the hottest sleeper among our testing panel didn't break a sweat whilst lying on the Cocoon Chill memory foam mattress. This 10" mattress features three foam layers plus a cool-to-the-touch knit cover, which all work together to regulate temperature and provide pressure relief. Based on our experience, we especially think it'll suit side sleepers best, and couples who sleep with a restless partner will appreciate the low motion transfer.

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill comes with a 100-night trial, with free returns plus a full refund if you're not satisfied. Otherwise, your purchase will be backed by a 10-year warranty. In any case, hot sleepers seeking a soothing solace won't have to break a sweat when it comes to purchasing this excellent budget cooling mattress. In our review we explained that the Chill earned high marks for its cooling prowess, as well as its ability to isolate motion and any noise when we were changing sleep positions.

Read more: Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress review

3. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress A stunning hybrid mattress under $1,000 for a queen size Specifications Best for: Back pain, hot sleepers, co-sleepers Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): Firm (8) Trial length: 365 nights Warranty: Lifetime RRP: $799 - $1,499 Reasons to buy + Tremendous value for a luxury hybrid + Exception back and hip support + Superior motion isolation Reasons to avoid - Too firm for lightweight sleepers - Edge support could be steadier

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress provides hotel-level comfort and excellent build quality at a much lower price than the similar Saatva Classic. Dreamcloud mattress sales cut the price of a queen DreamCloud mattress to $999, with up to $499 worth of free premium bedding bundled in. Add to that the 365-night trial period and lifetime warranty, and you have a stellar value for money.

A dreamy combo of innersprings, gel-infused foam, and a cashmere-blend top cover, the DreamCloud mattress was a boon for our testers with back and hip pain, sufficiently alleviating pressure and discomfort along our hips and lower lumbar. Our hot sleepers found the DreamCloud comfortably cool, and co-sleepers who fidget won't be disturbed thanks to the DreamCloud's superior motion isolation.

We rate the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid the best mattress for back pain because of its highly-adaptive pressure relief and full-body support. The low price tag along with the generous trial and warranty periods help — especially considering how hybrid mattresses typically cost much more for similar (or lesser) benefits.

We slept on the DreamCloud for over three weeks are found instant relief from back pain with this hybrid. It's superbly made and looks far more expensive than it is, making it the best mattress under $1,000 if the Saatva Classic mattress is out of your price range.

Read more: DreamCloud Mattress review

4. Tuft & Needle Original Mattress The best mattress under $1,000 for guest rooms Specifications Best for: Guest rooms, back sleepers, budget shoppers Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): Medium-firm (6.5) Trial: 100 nights Warranty: 10 years RRP: $595 - $995

This 10-inch, two-tier mattress contains a top layer of adaptive foam plus a bottom layer of open-cell support foam. This translated to gentle contouring along our joints no matter in which position we slept. Our more restless testers didn't feel an obvious sinking feeling upon shifting positions, which bodes well for anyone who shares a bed with a squirmy partner.

Due to questions regarding its longevity, we think the Tuft & Needle Original is best-suited for a guest room or other instances where there's irregular use. (It certainly beats sleeping on an air mattress.) You can try it risk-free for 100 nights, and if you decide to keep it you'll avail of a 10-year warranty.

5. Leesa Original Mattress The best mattress under $1,000 for combi sleepers Specifications Best for: Back and side sleepers, hot sleepers, ethical shoppers Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): Medium-firm (5-7) Trial length: 100 nights Warranty: 10 years RRP: $849 - $1,399 Reasons to buy + Very supportive for side and back sleepers + Sleeps cool for a full-foam mattress + Company balances purpose and profit Reasons to avoid - Beware of potent off-gassing - Prone to indentation with heavy use

The Leesa Original is another top-rated memory foam mattress that comes in at less than $1,000 for a queen size. We rate it as being particularly supportive for back sleepers, and it's also mattress for side sleepers (or a combination of each).

What impressed us most when we slept on the three-layer Leesa Original foam mattress was its exceptional level of support along our hips, lumbar, and shoulders. And when we tossed and turned in our sleep, the Leesa adapted quickly to our shifting positions without too much movement (good news for co-sleepers). The breathable twill fabric cover is a bonus for anyone who overheats at night.

If ethics play a prominent role in your purchases, know that Leesa (a Certified B Corporation) donates one mattress to any of its charity partners for every 10 mattresses it sells. Not only will you be helping yourself when purchasing a Leesa mattress, you'll contribute towards giving someone in need the gift of quality sleep.

Recurring Leesa mattress sales cut up to $200 off this entry-level bed, knocking the price of a queen to $999. It also comes with a pair of pillows, plus there's a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

Read more: Leesa Original Mattress review

How to choose the best mattress under $1,000

If you're seeking to purchase a mattress under $1,000, price is obviously a motivating factor in your final decision. But it shouldn't be the only one (nor the most important). Below are other essential criteria to consider when choosing a budget mattress:

Your sleep preferences: These include your dominant sleep style (back, front, side), desired firmness, plus any issues you hope to remedy (such as back pain, overheating, or a restless partner).

These include your dominant sleep style (back, front, side), desired firmness, plus any issues you hope to remedy (such as back pain, overheating, or a restless partner). User reviews: But don't limit it to the glowing 5-star feedback or sassy 1-star reviews; most sleepers' experiences will be somewhere in the middle. You'll also gain insight from reviewers who have needs similar to yours.

But don't limit it to the glowing 5-star feedback or sassy 1-star reviews; most sleepers' experiences will be somewhere in the middle. You'll also gain insight from reviewers who have needs similar to yours. Trial period and returns: Your body takes 21 days to adjust to a new mattress; most mattress brands offer a 100-night trial, with a select few providing a full year to test it out. Also know what to expect if you decide to send it back — some manufacturers charge return shipping fees.

Your body takes 21 days to adjust to a new mattress; most mattress brands offer a 100-night trial, with a select few providing a full year to test it out. Also know what to expect if you decide to send it back — some manufacturers charge return shipping fees. Warranty terms: The longer the warranty, the more confident a brand is in the integrity of its mattress. Even so, understanding how mattress warranties work will save you any hassle should anything go wrong.

Are mattresses under $1,000 worth buying? A mattress is a big ticket purchase, but it's possible to save some money and avail of a top-notch product, especially if you need to buy a new bed right away. Sure, some of these lower-priced models won't boast the same luxury materials you'll find in luxury hybrid or organic mattresses. But these days, a queen-size mattress costing under $1,000 from a well-known brand is going to range in quality from very good to excellent. And if you're a savvy shopper, you'll know that regular mattress sales mean rarely having to pay full price. As manufacturers fight to attract business, we've been witnessing some competitive mattress deals throughout the year, especially during major shopping holidays when the likes of the Black Friday mattress deals arrive. As a result, mattresses that would normally cost beyond $1,000 for a queen become far more reasonable — doubly so if they include hundreds of dollars in free bedding such as pillows, bed sheet bundles and mattress protectors.

