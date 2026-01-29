<a id="elk-a8e70714-1160-4932-96bf-a1b6b3a7073e"></a><h2 id="what-to-expect-2">What to expect</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="edc11266-7cdf-4687-bcc9-625bb8e0d7a8"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="txq3KdVwhYyxHjEbMKvcy7" name="iPhone 18 Pro render 1" alt="iPhone 18 Pro render showing punch hole camera" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/txq3KdVwhYyxHjEbMKvcy7.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Front Page Tech)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="3629d42e-58ae-4e51-8e3e-44a1185d960f">Today's earnings call is expected to focus primarily around iPhone sales and the company's AI plans. During the previous earnings call covering Apple's fiscal Q4, Tim Cook said he expects Q1 to be the "best-ever for the company and the best ever for iPhone." Considering some of the massive sales quarters the iPhone has enjoyed in the past, that's a lofty claim.</p><p>And let's not forget that Apple announced it'll use Google&rsquo;s Gemini models and cloud technology for its AI products, which includes the new Siri we've heard about for some time.</p><p>Of course, there will be plenty of talk about how much money the company made, how much it spent and how much it's paying to shareholders, but we're here for the juicier tidbits and that's what we'll be hunting.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>