Tom's Guide Awards 2024: All the big winners of the year

Here are all our favorite products, devices and services of the year

Tom's Guide Awards 2024
Please give a round of applause for all of the winners in the Tom's Guide Awards 2024. Now in its fifth year, the Tom's Guide Awards celebrates our favorite products across several major categories including two new ones this time around. Our experts and editors have reviewed hundreds of devices, services and products over the past year to find the best upgrades for you and things to help improve your daily life.

From TVs with brilliant displays, innovative laptops that go the extra mile and next-gen smartphones to the most exciting kitchen tech, top fitness gadgets, our favorite streaming services and even the latest AI tools and sleep gear, the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 honors them all.

Here are all of the winners from this year and if you go to the individual stories at the bottom of each category's list, you can read why we selected each of these products over the competition.

Hero Awards

Tom's Guide Awards 2024 Hero Awards Winners

Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Hero Awards 2024

Phones

Tom's Guide Awards 2024 Phones Category

Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Phones

TVs

The Samsung S95D OLED with a Tom's Guide Awards 2024 badge

Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for TVs

Streaming

A Roku remote pointed at a TV with a Tom's Guide Awards 2024 badge

Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Streaming

Audio

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones with a Tom's Guide Awards 2024 badge

Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Audio

Computing and networking

ZenBook Duo with a Tom's Guide Awards badge

Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Computing and Networking

AI

AI tools with a Tom's Guide Award 2024 badge

Read all about the winners of the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for AI

Gaming

Steam Deck OLED with TG Awards badge

Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Gaming

Homes

A picture of a a laundry room with a Tom's Guide Awards 2024 badge

Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Home

Sleep

A woman lying on a Casper pillow with the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 badge

Read all about the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Sleep

Active life

A woman stretching on a yoga mat with the Tom's Guide Awards badge

Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Active Life

