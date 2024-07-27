Tom's Guide Awards 2024: All the big winners of the year
Here are all our favorite products, devices and services of the year
Please give a round of applause for all of the winners in the Tom's Guide Awards 2024. Now in its fifth year, the Tom's Guide Awards celebrates our favorite products across several major categories including two new ones this time around. Our experts and editors have reviewed hundreds of devices, services and products over the past year to find the best upgrades for you and things to help improve your daily life.
From TVs with brilliant displays, innovative laptops that go the extra mile and next-gen smartphones to the most exciting kitchen tech, top fitness gadgets, our favorite streaming services and even the latest AI tools and sleep gear, the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 honors them all.
Here are all of the winners from this year and if you go to the individual stories at the bottom of each category's list, you can read why we selected each of these products over the competition.
Hero Awards
- Best Best New Product of 2024: M4 iPad Pro
- Innovation Award: Snapdragon X Elite
- Best Company Award: OpenAI
- Diversity in Tech Award: Meta
- Sustainability in Tech Award: Framework
- Best Product Design of 2023: Sonos Ace
Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Hero Awards 2024
Phones
- Best phone: iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Best iPhone: iPhone 15
- Best Android phone: Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Best camera phone: iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Best gaming phone: Asus ROG phone 8 Pro
- Best foldable phone: OnePlus Open
- Best phone design: Nothing Phone 2a
- Best phone battery life: OnePlus 12R
- Best budget phone: Pixel 8a
- Best phone accessory: Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station
Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Phones
TVs
- Best TV: Sony Bravia 9
- Best OLED TV: LG G4 OLED
- Best QLED TV: Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV
- Best TV design: Samsung The Frame (2024)
- Best TV innovation: Samsung S95D OLED
- Best 8K TV: Samsung QN900D Neo QLED 8K
- Best gaming TV: LG C4 OLED
- Best big-screen TV: TCL QM89 Mini-LED TV
Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for TVs
Streaming
- Best streaming device: Roku Streaming Stick 4K+
- Best streaming service: Max
- Best live TV streaming service: Sling TV
- Best sports streaming service: YouTube TV
- Best free streaming service: Freevee
- Best streaming reality show: The Traitors
- Best streaming show (scripted): The Bear
- Best streaming movie: Hit Man
Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Streaming
Audio
- Best headphones: Sony WH-1000XM5
- Best noise-cancelling headphones: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
- Best noise-cancelling earbuds: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
- Best wireless earbuds: Sony WF-1000XM5
- Best audiophile headphones: Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e
- Best soundbar: Klipsch Flexus Core 200
- Best Bluetooth speaker: Sonos Move 2
Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Audio
Computing and networking
- Best laptop: MacBook Air 13-inch M3
- Best AI laptop: HP OmniBook X
- Best gaming laptop: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
- Best 2-in-1: Asus ZenBook Duo
- Best monitor: LG UltraGear 45GR75DC
- Best tablet: iPad Pro M4
- Best webcam: Logitech MX Brio 4K
- Best docking station: Plugable TBT4-UD5
- Best router: Asus RT-BE96U
- Best mesh router: Netgear Orbi RBE973
- Best antivirus: Bitdefender
- Best VPN: NordVPN
Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Computing and Networking
AI
- Best AI chatbot: Claude
- Best AI image generator: Leonardo
- Best AI video generator: Runway
- Best AI music generator: Udio
- Best AI device: Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
- Best AI phone feature: Circle to Search
Read all about the winners of the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for AI
Gaming
- Best console: PS5
- Best handheld gaming PC: Steam Deck OLED
- Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
- Best gaming monitor: Alienware AW3423DWF
- Best gaming monitor: LG UltraGear 45GR75DC
- Best gaming keyboard: ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
- Best gaming mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2
- Best gaming headset: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5
- Best gaming chair: Razer Iskur V2
- Best game subscription service: Xbox Game Pass
Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Gaming
Homes
- Best air fryer: Dreo ChefMaker
- Best toaster oven: Our Place Wonder Oven
- Best grill: Brisk It Origin 580 AI
- Best blender: Smeg Professional High Performance Blender
- Best food processor: Breville ParaDice 16
- Best juicer: Nama J3
- Best air purifier: Shark NeverChange
- Best espresso machine: De'Longhi La Specialista Maestro
- Best coffee maker: Nespresos Latissima Vertuo
- Best vacuum cleaner: Tineco Floor One S5
- Best robot vacuum cleaner: Dyson 360 Vis Nav
- Best standing desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro
- Best office chair: Haworth Fern
- Best smart home device: Echo Hub
- Best home security camera: Eufy S350
Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Home
Sleep
- Best mattress: Saatva Classic
- Best hybrid mattress: Saatva Classic
- Best memory foam mattress: Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
- Best mattress in a box: The DreamCloud Hybrid
- Best organic mattress: Avocado Green Mattress
- Best mattress for side sleepers: Helix Midnight Luxe
- Best mattress for stomach sleepers: Helix Dusk Luxe
- Best mattress for back pain: Saatva RX
- Best mattress topper: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper
- Best mattress protector: Coop Home Goods Ultra Tech Waterproof Mattress Protector
- Best pillow: Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology
Read all about the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Sleep
Active life
- Best smartwatch: Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Best fitness tracker: Fitbit Charge 6
- Best running watch: Garmin Forerunner 165
- Best electric scooter: NIU Kqi Air
- Best electric bike: Ride1Up LMT’d
- Best running shoes: Saucony Ride 17
- Best hiking boots: Scarpa Rush 2 Mid GTX
- Best outerwear: REI Rainier Jacket
- Best yoga mat: Lululemon The Mat
- Best workout app: Centr
- Best adjustable dumbbells: NordicTrack Select-a-Weight dumbbells
- Best workout headphones: Jabra Elite 8 Active
- Best massage gun: Bob & Brad C2 Pro
Read all about the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2024 for Active Life
