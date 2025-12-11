<a id="elk-68335006-cb46-43a1-986e-dd92602d145e"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-the-game-awards-2025-live-2">Welcome to The Game Awards 2025 live</h2><p id="170220d4-a182-4e9e-8490-6c7791d4fcaf">Hello! Welcome to our live coverage of The Game Awards 2025. I&rsquo;m Rory, a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom&rsquo;s Guide, and I&rsquo;ll be guiding you through the biggest night in gaming, with some help from my fellow gaming-obsessed colleagues. Showtime is still several hours away, but we&rsquo;ve got plenty of rumors, leaks, and maybe even a prediction or two to dive into to help pass the time until the awards begin live, so let&rsquo;s get started&hellip;</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>