The best fitness tracker on the market just got better, with Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Google Wallet built-in. The side button is also back, which makes navigating around the watch easier, and there are new exercise modes.

Specifications Price: $159.95

Battery life: 7 days

Display: AMOLED

Screen size: 0.86 X 0.58 inches

Built-in GPS: Yes

Heart rate monitor: Yes

SpO2 monitor: Yes

ECG monitor: Yes

Google Wallet: Yes

Water resistance: 50 meters

On-board music storage: No

Weight: 0.53 ounces (device only)

Size: 1.45 x 0.9 x 0.4 inches (device only)

For a long time, the Fitbit Charge has been the brand’s most popular fitness tracker, with built-in GPS, and a number of advanced health tracking features in an affordable package. The Charge 6 is no different — an update on the Fitbit Charge 5, this is the first fitness tracker to have all of the major Google apps built-in to the watch, including Google Maps and Google Wallet.

But how does the Fitbit Charge 6 compare to some of the other best Fitbits on the market? And why should you invest in this over some of the other best fitness trackers out there? To find out more, two Tom’s Guide editors put the Charge 6 to the test over a couple of weeks to look at its performance during workouts, day-to-day wear, and when tracking sleep. Read our full Fitbit Charge 6 review below to find out more.

Fitbit Charge 6 review: 6 things to know

It’s $20 cheaper than the Charge 5

It’s more Google than ever: It’s the first Fitbit to get Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Google Wallet, but new Charge 6 users will need a Google Account now.

The side-button is back, which makes navigating around the watch a little simpler.

There are 20 new exercise modes, including surfing, skiing, CrossFit, and HIIT workouts.

The Charge 6 will allow HR streaming to Peloton, NordicTrack, and Tonal, and more partners will be added in the future.

Fitbit says the heart rate sensor is 60% more accurate than the sensor on the Fitbit Charge 5.

Fitbit Charge 6: Price and availability

The Fitbit Charge 6 went on sale as of October 12, 2023, and costs $159.95, which is $20 less expensive than the previous-gen Fitbit Charge 5 when it went on sale in 2021. Included is six months of Fitbit Premium membership, where you can view metrics like your Daily Readiness Score . After the six months is up, you can continue it for $9.99/month or $79.99/year — here’s more on Fitbit Premium, and whether it’s worth it .

The Charge 6 comes in three different colors — black, champagne gold/coral, and silver/white. Fitbit has also released a new ocean-woven sports band for workouts and all-day wear, although the Charge 6 comes with the ‘Infinity’ band as standard.

Additional Sport and Infinity bands cost from $29 each; Hook & Loop and Woven bands are $34; and Horween leather and vegan leather bands cost $49.

Fitbit Charge 6 review: Design

Outwardly, little has changed in the appearance of the Charge 6 versus the Charge 5. You get a nice, bright color display, and a device that has gentle curves and blends seamlessly into its strap. While my personal preferences tend towards large hunking devices like the Garmin Epix 2, I can appreciate the smaller, lighter, and more graceful Charge 6.

Thankfully, Fitbit has reintroduced the haptic side button on the Charge 6; on the Charge 5, you had to navigate solely by tapping or swiping the display. While the majority of your interactions with the Charge 6 will still involve swiping and tapping, you can now press the side button to get back to the main watch face; if you’ve started an activity, pressing the button lets you change the screen to show different metrics for that activity.

(Image credit: Future)

Included with the Charge 6 is a proprietary magnetic charging cable that attaches somewhat tenuously to the underside of the device. I found it was a little too easy to pop off. Fortunately, you should only have to charge the Charge 6 once every few days.

The Charge also comes with a second strap for those with larger wrists.

(Image credit: Future)

Fitbit Charge 6 review: Performance and Activity Tracking

As someone who’s used to wearing much larger GPS watches, I found the Charge 6’s smaller display much more difficult to read while out on a run. The Charge 6’s display shows your pace as the largest figure, and above it, in very tiny numbers, is your distance. That said, I’d argue that this isn’t the watch you buy if you’re training for a marathon — instead, you’d want to invest in one of the best running watches on the market, however if you’re looking for a device to track your steps, calories, sleep, and the odd run, it ticks the right boxes. Just don’t rely on seeing too much on the run.

Like the Charge 5, the Charge 6 is also pretty to navigate around when wearing gloves, or with sweaty or wet fingers. As well as running, where I found it pretty difficult to see the screen and swipe while maintaining pace, I used the watch for swimming sessions in my local pool. Once the Fitbit is in swimming mode, like most of the best fitness trackers, it locks to prevent water going into the tracker. To stop the activity, you have to manually tap twice on the screen, but I found this nearly impossible to do, and ended up thumping the tracker for a good few minutes before I was able to stop the swim.

(Image credit: Future)

That said, one big improvement compared to the Fitbit Charge 5 is that you no longer have to choose between six, rather limited, sports profiles on the tracker itself. You can now see the full list of 38 different sports modes from your wrist, meaning you don’t need to waste time re-organizing said list or heading to the Fitbit app if you want to try Indoor Climbing for the first time. You can also now set up pace alerts for walks, runs, and bike rides from your wrist too, rather than having to reach for your smartphone — when you head into each activity mode, if you scroll down you can set a goal for the activity (activity zone, time, distance, or calories burned), and set laps. The laps are automatically turned off, but when you turn them on, you can be alerted every mile, or kilometre, to get updates on your pace.

Like the Charge 5, you’ll also see your Active Zone Minutes when completing a workout, and (if you don’t turn them off beforehand), the watch will buzz whenever you move into a new zone. Fitbit added Active Zone Minutes to the Charge line a couple of years ago, with the tracker measuring the time you spend in each target heart rate zone, and track your progress towards a goal of 150 minutes per week.

(Image credit: Future)

Overall, I found the Fitbit Charge 6 to be pretty accurate in most fitness tracking modes. At times, the GPS was slower to connect than it was on my Garmin, however I live in an area of bad signal, and often find newer trackers struggle to connect. Sure, it’s not as advanced as the trackers I was using to test it with — my Garmin Forerunner 265 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 , but it’s not pretending to be, and if you’re looking for a fitness tracker to get a better view of your overall fitness levels, you’ll get a lot from the Charge 6.

Fitbit Charge 6 review: Sleep tracking

Another key metric when it comes to tracking your health is sleep. The Charge 6 has the same SpO2 pulse oximeter sensor (also found in the Charge 5) to better help you understand your sleeping patterns. Like previous models, the Charge 6 has all of Fitbit’s standard sleep tracking metrics, although, on the tracker itself, you’ll only be able to see your total sleep time and your sleep score from the previous night. On the Fitbit app, you’ll be able to see your sleep score, sleep stages and set a smart wake alarm, however you have to be a Premium user to get extra sleep data, such as a breakdown of your deep, light, and REM sleep cycles.

(Image credit: Future)

To put the Fitbit Charge 6 to the test, I compared it to the sleep data collected by my Oura ring. I found that both devices had pretty similar results in terms of time spent asleep, and the corresponding sleep scores. If I compare two night’s worth of sleep, the Oura ring says I was awake for 36 minutes, spent 1h 59 in REM, 3h 53 in Light, and 1h 40 in Deep. My Fitbit Charge 6 says I was awake for 38 minutes, spent 2h 27 in REM, 3h 22 in Light, and 1h 39 in Deep.

Of course, it’s impossible to know without being in a lab which tracker is actually more accurate, but as I’ve been wearing the Oura ring for years and have a lot of faith in it’s tracking, I was impressed to see the Fitbit come up with pretty similar results, especially considering the tracker is a third of the price.

Fitbit Charge 6 review: Now with more Google

Like the Borg overrunning a Federation outpost, Google’s inexorable sublimation of Fitbit continues with the Charge 6. If you want to use Fitbit’s latest tracker, you’ll have to switch your Fitbit account to a Google account. Want to buy stuff using the Charge 6? Fitbit Pay has been replaced by Google Wallet.

You can also control music playback on the Charge 6. That’s nice, but it’s a real shame that it only works with Google-owned YouTube Music, and not third-party music apps like Spotify — a feature that had been available on some Fitbit devices prior to its acquisition by Google.

(Image credit: Future)

In another first for Fitbits, the Charge 6 also integrates with Google Maps. Once you’ve set this up on your phone (I had to update my Google Maps app on my iPhone), you can pair the two devices. Once you’ve clicked start on Google Maps, you can follow directions from your wrist using the corresponding app on the Charge 6. It’s probably not a feature I’d use day to day, but would definitely come in handy on runs and hikes abroad, or longer dog walks.

Fitbit Charge 6 review: Battery life

Fitbit says the Charge 6 should last up to seven days before you need to recharge the device. After one day (not using GPS), the watch had dropped by 15%. A 30-minute run using the band’s GPS dropped the battery life an additional 10%. One clever feature is that you can set the Charge 6 to use your phone’s GPS when it’s in range, and automatically switch to its internal GPS if you leave your phone behind.

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, metrics like the always-on display will drain your Fitbit’s battery life much faster. During testing, we found that when this wasn’t turned on, Fitbit’s estimate was pretty-much accurate. It also took around two hours for the watch to go from 0 to fully charged.

Fitbit Charge 6 review: Fitbit Premium

It’s something that’s always been a bit of a bug-bear when it comes to testing the best Fitbits, but as always, it’s important for me to point out at this stage of the review that a lot of the best features on the watch are reserved for Fitbit’s Premium users. If you want advanced sleep tracking, personalized workouts, access to Fitbit’s library of workouts, and to view your Daily Readiness Score, you’ll need to sign up. Compared to the likes of Garmin and Apple, Fitbit are still one of the only brands on the market that puts their user’s content behind a paywall in this way.

The Fitbit Charge 6 comes with six-months of free Fitbit Premium membership, but after that it’ll cost you $9.99 per month. Here’s my full Daily Readiness Score review , and a look at the pros and cons of signing up for a Fitbit Premium membership .

Fitbit Charge 6 review: Verdict

The Fitbit Charge 6 is definitely one of the best fitness trackers on the market for most people. The upgrades made on the Fitbit Charge 5, namely the re-addition of a side button and the Google apps, have made what was already a great fitness tracker, even better in our eyes.

If you’re trying to decide between this and the slightly cheaper Fitbit Inspire 3, I’d spend a little more and invest in the Fitbit Charge 6, purely for the built-in GPS and the extra workout modes. If you’re looking for more of a smartwatch, your best bet is to spend more and go for the Fitbit Sense 2, which is definitely a lot more advanced.

Finally, if you’re a dedicated runner, this isn’t the tracker for you (and I’d argue no fitness tracker will be). Spend $20 more and buy the Garmin Forerunner 55 , which is far more user-friendly on the run and still allows you to track multiple sports zones and your sleep, see suggested workouts, and get accurate recovery data.