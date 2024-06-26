How to watch 'The Bear' season 3: Release date and time
Order up!
Yes, Chef - "The Bear" is back for season three! Luckily for those who can’t contain your excitement, FX has moved the release time of the 10 new episodes forward by three hours.
"The Bear" season 3 hits Hulu today (Wednesday, June 26).
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT / 2:00 a.m. BST (27 June) / 11:00 a.m. (27 June) AEST
Where: Hulu (U.S.) and — Disney Plus (internationally)
In them, we are back with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who is running the family restaurant after the death of his older brother. Far from being a downgrade from working as a chef at a fancy establishment, his return to Chicago has proven to be hugely stressful. Family dynamics and the difficulties of running and developing a small business remain.
The team are looking to turn what was a grimy sandwich shop into a top-tier restaurant. Doing so has taken all the central characters on a journey of their own, too.
If you’ve enjoyed the Emmy-winning show so far, you know what to expect - chaotic kitchen sequences, tensions simmering as hot as the food, and punchy dialogue. If you’ve not checked it out yet, you can watch all episodes on the services listed below.
"The Bear" has proven to be a hit and this latest season is likely to be much talked about. If that's not enough, we've been promised a season 4, too. Order up!
How to watch 'The Bear' season 3 online in the U.S.
"The Bear" season 3 premieres on Hulu today (Wednesday, June 26) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. All episodes debut together, with Hulu the only place they are available in the U.S..
Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like "Handmaid's Tale" and movie exclusives like "Prey". Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription costs just $7.99 monthly, or go add free for $17.99.
How to watch 'The Bear' season 3 in the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand
Even though Hulu is not available in the U.K., Canada or Australia – Disney Plus is. And this time "The Bear" is going to land at the same time (based on timezone.) It means that "The Bear" season 3 drops on Disney Plus in Canada, U.K., Australia and New Zealand, on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast" as well as newer hits like "The Mandalorian", "Loki" and more.
'The Bear' season 3 cast
"The Bear" cast returning for season 3:
- Jeremy Allen White as Carmen aka 'Carmy'
- Ayo Edebiri as Sydney
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as 'Richie'
- Abby Elliott as Natalie aka 'Sugar'
- Lionel Boyce as Marcus
- Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina
- Matty Matheson as Neil
- Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy
- Molly Gordon as Claire
