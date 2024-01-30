I ran in the Saucony Ride 17 for month, and I was surprised how much I liked them

The Saucony Ride 17 series offers a well-balanced ride suitable for all types of runs, from long training sessions to recovery jogs or dog walks through the park. It's a no-nonsense workhorse that provides comfort, support, and versatility without unnecessary frills.

I put the Saucony Ride 17 running shoe to the test while marathon training and after taking them out for my long runs, easy miles, speedwork and tempo runs. So, it's safe to say I have a few words to say about this shoe.

At its core lies the PWRRUN+ foam which has been engineered to offer a notable blend of plush cushioning and responsiveness to help ensure every stride feels effortlessly light and springy.

Complementing this upgraded midsole is the shoe's increased outsole coverage, providing enhanced protection and durability on a mixture of terrains. Meanwhile, the mesh upper delivers on breathability and comfort, creating a cool and cozy environment designed to keep your feet feeling fresh from start to finish.

Building upon the success of its predecessor, Saucony claims to have taken on board feedback from the Ride 16 to create an enhanced fit that prioritizes comfort-first performance in the Ride 17.

This Saucony number has been my steadfast companion through winter training, but do they make the cut as one of the best running shoes?



Saucony Ride 17: Price and availability

Available at $140, the Saucony Ride 17 offers a range of colors for both men and women, ensuring there's a style to suit every taste. Men can choose from vibrant options like Canary (yellow), or opt for a more classic aesthetic of Triple Black, while women can enjoy hues like Orchid (pink) or Cloud (grey/blue).

Saucony Ride 17: Design and fit

I find I can go a half size down with Saucony running trainers but we always recommend going to a shop and trying on a physical pair of running shoes before buying, if possible.

If you want to buy online, check the retailer's refund policy. If you shop with Saucony directly, you can return unworn shoes up to 30 days after shipment free of charge.

Upper

Crafted from a soft fabric and complemented by a flexible plastic midfoot wrap, this upper delivers a snug yet comfortable lockdown, ensuring your foot stays securely in place throughout your run.

Gone is the rigidity of its predecessor, the Ride 16, replaced by a more flexible construction that enhances overall comfort without compromising on support. The heel collar did feel a little on the stiff side but not enough to compromise comfort or performance.

Additionally, the Ride 17 features a padded gusseted tongue, providing both cushioning and style suitable for everyday wear. The lacing system feels like you need to spend a little extra time tightening them but I didn't find this to be a make or break for me.

Saucony's commitment to accommodating a variety of foot shapes is evident in the Ride 17's wide forefoot, providing ample room for natural toe splay and ensuring a comfortable fit, even in the regular width option (wide options are also available in this shoe).

Midsole

The standout feature of the Saucony Ride 17 is its PWRRUN+ foam midsole, offering a perfect balance of cushioning and responsiveness.

Although the new midsole makes the Ride 17 slightly heavier than the Ride 16, the TPU midsole provides a softer and bouncier ride, making it ideal for long runs and tempo efforts alike.

Transitioning from midfoot to forefoot felt just fine for me, thanks to a slight addition of rocker geometry that propels each stride forward with ease.

Outsole

Compared to the Ride 16, there's a noticeable increase in rubber coverage, ensuring enhanced durability and longevity. Thanks to the resilience of the PWRRUN+ foam, early signs of wear are minimal, making this shoe a reliable and durable option for daily training.

Saucony Ride 17: Run performance

I was surprised at how well the Ride 17 performed across my different running sessions. I rarely find a shoe that I want to pick for all types of runs but I took a gamble and packed this as my only training shoe while visiting my family in Scotland over Christmas.

It's safe to say they didn't disappoint. Whether tackling easy miles, completing a long run or pushing the pace during speed work, this shoe offered a responsive and energizing ride.

Saucony Ride 17: Verdict

For me, the Saucony Ride 17 is a top contender in the realm of neutral running shoes, offering a winning combination of comfort, durability, and performance.

With its PWRRUN+ foam providing plush cushioning and energy return, coupled with a robust outsole design for enhanced durability, the shoe excels in handling daily mileage with ease.

Meanwhile, the engineered mesh upper ensures a breathable and adaptive fit. So, whether you're training for a marathon or simply hitting the streets for a leisurely jog, this shoe has everything you need to go the distance.

But the great thing about running shoes is that you have a lot of choice. If you're not sold on the Ride 17, the Hoka Clifton 9 are a durable alternative, cost about the same, and work well for a variety of running styles.

Or if you're just getting into running and want a comfortable beginner's shoe, the Nike Pegasus 40 is worth a look. This is the 40th generation of the ever-popular footwear, and should keep you well as you ease into the practice.