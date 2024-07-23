Tom's Guide Awards 2024: The gaming gear and hardware we’ve loved the most this year

This year has already been a great one for gaming and we still have plenty to look forward to. While we waited on the PS5 Pro and the Nintendo Switch 2 , we got plenty of new games to play and peripherals to make the experience even better.

While the PS5 absolutely dominated when it came to consoles, handheld gaming PCs stole the show with the launch of the MSI Claw and then more recently, the Asus ROG Ally X . Still though, the Steam Deck OLED continued to surprise us with new features and even more compatible games.

In the past, we’ve recognized both games and hardware but this year, we decided to focus solely on consoles and our favorite peripherals. For more categories and to see all the winners of this year’s Tom’s Guide Awards, check out the entire list below.

Best console

Best console: PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The PS5 console generation endured a slow start and the continued refusal by Sony to leave the PS4 behind remains frustrating. However, after more than three and a half years on the market, there’s no doubt the oversized machine has delivered quality gaming experiences aplenty and pushed the industry forward in significant ways.

The list of best PS5 games is growing at a rapid rate, with some of the best games of the last year only playable on PlayStation. Plus, its zippy SSD continues to impress as lengthy load times now feel like a relic of another era, and the novelty of its DualSense controller has yet to wear off either. Even its garish design has been somewhat improved thanks to the launch of the PS5 Slim . Plus, there are persistent rumors of a PS5 Pro , which could see the console supercharged.

Best handheld gaming PC

Best handheld gaming PC: Steam Deck OLED

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This may come across as a little hyperbolic, but you could make a case for the Steam Deck OLED being the best handheld ever made. It’s certainly the best handheld PC, there’s no question of that. Valve’s gorgeous, Linux-based device has yet to face a Windows challenger worthy of taking its crown despite the market rapidly growing, with systems like the more expensive yet inferior MSI Claw recently hitting the scene.

With a slightly larger and vastly superior OLED screen compared to the original LCD Steam Deck , it's simply the finest screen in the handheld PC market. Colors are superbly accurate and the best Steam games that support HDR look genuinely incredible on Steam Deck OLED, with a peak brightness of 597 nits. If you’re looking for a portable and hassle-free way into the wonderful world of PC gaming, you need a Steam Deck OLED in your life.

Best VR headset

Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Yes, I know some of you may have been expecting the Apple Vision Pro to clinch the award. But the best VR headset isn’t just about packing it with the most advanced technology, it’s about finding that balance between capability and price. And the Meta Quest 3 is a clear victor in this category.

Much like the Meta Ray-Ban glasses, this pick is as much about its hardware as it is the continued software support, really letting you make the most of this platform. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR Gen 2 chipset keeps picture quality on those 4K displays super smooth, while the full-color passthrough mode really expands this beyond being just a VR portal into a full mixed-reality experience.

Meanwhile, for gaming, the 500+ apps give you a ton of different high-quality experiences that feel amazing to play with the included controllers, and the Oculus Link cable infinitely expands this with Steam VR compatibility. And to get all of this at $499 makes this an absolute no-brainer — for those checking, that’s a whole three stacks less than the AVP!

Best gaming monitor

Best gaming monitor: LG UltraGear 45GR75DC

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you want to elevate your gaming experience then the LG UltraGear 45GR75DC is one of the best gaming monitors for the task. And the best part is that it won’t shatter your bank account like similar monitors.

If you want to elevate your gaming experience then the LG UltraGear 45GR75DC is one of the best gaming monitors for the task. And the best part is that it won't shatter your bank account like similar monitors.

The LG UltraGear 45GR75DC's 45-inch display with its 1500R curvature does an excellent job of immersing you in whatever game you're playing — especially first-person shooters and racing games.

Alongside this, the fast 200Hz refresh rate and low 1ms response time deliver a smooth gaming experience with no perceptible input lag. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro also provides smooth and responsive gameplay, whether your gaming rig sports an AMD or Nvidia graphics card.

Though its display doesn’t get as bright as other monitors, the LG UltraGear 45GR75DC more than makes up for that thanks to its immersive panel, fast performance and (relatively) low $899 asking price. It has more than earned the award for best gaming monitor.

Best gaming keyboard

Best gaming keyboard:

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you’re on the hunt for one of the best gaming keyboards , look no further than the ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 . With a 1,000Hz polling rate and low response times, this keyboard is perfect for FPS, RPGs and racing games. Its pre-lubed ROG NX Snow switches have an actuation point of 1.8mm, making the keys sensitive and therefore, excellent for gaming. Not only that, but you won’t have to worry about running out of juice mid-battle. A single charge will last you a whopping 1,500 hours with RGB off, according to ASUS, and if you choose to keep the RGB on, you’ll get 90 hours of battery life. Last but not least, the keyboard is built like a tank too, with a plastic chassis and an aluminum top plate, and double-shot shine-through PBT keycaps that sit on its body.

The ROG Strix Scope II 96 checks all our boxes, which is why it has rightfully earned the Tom’s Guide Award for the best gaming keyboard.

Best gaming mouse

Best gaming mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2

(Image credit: Future)

The first iteration of this mouse won “best gaming mouse” in the Tom's Guide Awards 2021 for gaming , and the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is here to claim it once again. Sporting a minimalistic design with no garish lighting, the Superlight 2 weighs only 2.11 ounces, and it's very comfortable to use. The Superlight 2 utilizes the HERO 2 sensor, which delivers up to 32,000 DPI, and the mouse has a polling rate of up to 4,000Hz — perfect for first-person shooters and any game that requires you to be quick.

We used this mouse to play a variety of games and each time it came in clutch — from when we were in deathmatches in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to beating bosses in Lies of P. And don’t worry about battery life. Not only can this mouse run for 95 hours, but it’s also compatible with Logitech G PowerPlay, so you can charge while you play. No other mouse we’ve tested (so far) has been able to stand up to the Superlight 2.

Best gaming headset

Best gaming headset:

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Say hello to the new undisputed king of gaming headsets: the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 . It is the only headset we’ve ever awarded a perfect score to. Compatible with PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, iOS and Meta Quest, its quick-switch 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth 5.3 enable you to effortlessly swap between devices. With 360° spatial audio, you feel like you’re the main character. Its companion app lets you choose from over 100 presets tailored to a variety of games. For instance, the Baldur’s Gate 3 preset adds more life to the game, with background conversations feeling livelier, and it puts you in the heat of the battle as you can hear even arrows leaving bowstrings.

SteelSeries’ latest offering is built for long gaming sessions, with breathable memory foam ear cups that do away with any discomfort. The headset is also incredibly light at 9.41 ounces, so you never feel weighed down. All of this for $129? That’s just the cherry on top of the cake.

Best gaming chair

Best gaming chair: Razer Iskur V2

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Sometimes it’s better to wait for the second iteration of a product once all the kinks are ironed out and this is certainly the case with the Razer Iskur V2 . Razer went back to the drawing board with this gaming chair to address many of the criticisms with the first one. It widened the shoulder arches at the top as well as the chair’s seat base to allow cross-legged sitting.

While the Razer Iskur V2 retains the same look as the original, it now has a pronounced lumbar pad that sits off the back of the chair. This provides lumbar support even when you swivel in any direction. There’s also a knob at the side of the Razer Iskur V2 that lets you bring the lumbar support further out for those times when you’re sitting closer to your monitor. Razer really listened to its customers to make tremendous improvements to this chair without losing what worked with the first one.

Best game subscription service

Best game subscription service: Xbox Game Pass

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It speaks to how much we love the Xbox Game Pass subscription service that we’re giving it this award just days after Microsft confirmed a price hike . While an increase in the service’s monthly fee is hardly welcome, even at this new price point it continues to offer serious value for money. Its library of playable games on both Xbox consoles and PC is vast including almost every Xbox Games Studios release and a generous selection of third-party titles.

The real boon is day-one AAA games (on the PC and Ultimate tiers). This is a perk no other gaming subscription currently matches. And things are about to get better as Xbox Game Pass looks set for a banner second half of the year with Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Call of Duty Black Ops 6 all confirmed to be available from launch.