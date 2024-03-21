I've been testing Anker's new 3-in-1 iPhone charger — and it's a lifesaver

I'm currently moving to a new home, but my mind's still firmly fixed on smartphones. And that's because I happen to also be testing the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station, a foldable 3-in-1 charger that's perhaps the perfect device I could be using in this kind of situation.

And even better for you, it's available at a discount now during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. At the time of writing, the MagGo Wireless Charging Station is down to $82, which is 25% off.

As I write, my possessions are slowly being encased in cardboard, not to be opened until I'm in my new home. That includes my usual array of power bricks, multi-chargers and cables I use to keep my devices topped-up. But luckily for me, I still have the MagGo charger unpacked. This probably would have earned a spot on our best wireless chargers guide regardless, but now occupies an extra special place for me personally with how it's helped me out during a chaotic time.

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-in-1): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCompatible-Anker-Charging-Certified-Wireless%2Fdp%2FB0CF54FWFL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $109 now $82 @ Amazon

This excellent wireless charger is currently discounted by 25%, and provides power for your iPhone (or Qi2-compatible Android phone), an Apple Watch and your earbuds simultaneously. When you need, you can fold it up for a smaller footprint or to take it on your travels.

The Anker MagGo charger (which we first saw during CES earlier this year) nails the basics, capable of powering up both my iPhone at its full 15W charging speed on the main magnetic charging point, and my AirPods via the second wireless charging pad, revealed when you unfold the charger. It also has an Apple Watch fast charger, which folds away underneath the charger if needed. That's ideal since I'm not currently using an Apple Watch (I've instead been trying the excellent OnePlus Watch 2)

Having a foldable stand section means that this charger is genuinely pocketable once closed up, so I can keep a hold of it, or at least have it in my backpack, even as everything else is swept into packing boxes. The Anker charger is not quite as portable as something like the InfinaCore T3 that my colleague John has raved about before, but since this can be a stand as well as a pad, I'm willing to forgive the additional bulk.

One feature that I appreciate on wireless chargers, and in particular in my current situation, is the removable USB-C cable. Not only does it come with a handy right-angled end to keep things tidy, but it allows you unplug the charging stand and charge other devices when needed. And I do need it, since getting to my wall outlet to swap the cable or plug would require moving a large, carefully arranged stack of boxes. So when my laptop, Nintendo Switch or iPad start running low, they can also be powered up through the same USB-C connector.

On top of all of this, the Anker MagGo charger will likely still prove useful even once I'm in my new place and have access to all my stuff again. Because unlike any other charger I currently have, it's Qi2 compatible.

Qi2 is the latest wireless charging standard, which uses Apple's MagSafe as a basis. However, as an open standard it is available to any phone, including Android phones. Currently, you'll need to provide the magnets yourself via a stick-on magnetic ring or a specially-designed case, but future Android phones should be able to attach to the Anker charger just as easily as my iPhone does.

Even if you're not uprooting your life to live somewhere else, the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station is a compact but fully-featured wireless charger. Plus, unlike many other 3-in-1 chargers, this one is easy to travel with.