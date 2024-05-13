Forget OLED — TCL just launched a massive 115-inch Mini-LED TV that can hit 5,000 nits of brightness

TCL saw the writing on the wall as TVs are getting even bigger , answering the call with a massive 115-inch Mini-LED display at the top of its 2024 TV lineup .

We first heard about the TCL QM89 Mini-LED TV at CES back in January, but now we know the price for this 115-inch behemoth: $26,000. That's a costly investment, but compared to OLED TVs that max out at 97 inches and come in at around the same price, it might be one worth making for folks with a dedicated home theater space.

So what makes this Mini-LED TV worth its weight in gold? The display manufacturer claims the QM89 can hit up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness on a panel sporting 20,000 dimming zones for the ultimate control against glare and darker scenes. Also, thanks to its superior AiPQ Ultra chip, this 115-inch behemoth of a display has some of the best upscaling and motion handling out of TCL yet.

If that wasn't enough, the QM89 is also equipped with a 6.2.2 multi-channel speaker system designed in partnership with Onkyo, makers of among the best AV receivers on the market. In short, it's an all-in-one home theater solution.

The double XL of Mini-LED TVs

(Image credit: TCL)

Where most TVs now cap at around 98-inch, TCL took its 2024 TV lineup to all new heights with a massive (and gorgeous) 115-inch display built on its most advanced chassis yet. TCL is calling its new display design QD-Mini-LED technology , which essentially stands in as shorthand for the upgrades via its 6-in-1 LED processor, ODR LEDs, and an ultra-wide angle lens.

These all come together to bring some of the very best picture performance on the market that TCL claims not only rivals subsequent Mini-LED TVs, but also even OLED displays, as well. The aforementioned 6-in-1 LED processor, called the AiPQ Ultra in this TV, will support control of its 20,000 dimming zones, motion processing, and various upscaling.

But, it wouldn’t be the ultimate home entertainment system and among the best TVs if not for a powerful speaker system. The QM89 comes packed with a high-end 6.2.2 channel speaker made in partnership with Onkyo, meaning you can skip the best Dolby Atmos soundbars as this TV will deliver quite soundly.

TCL claims the QM89 can hit a purported 5,000 nits of peak brightness, mirroring its competition in the Hisense U9N Mini-LED TV . While we won’t get into the numbers just yet, make sure to stay tuned to Tom’s Guide for our upcoming hands-on with the QM89 Mini-LED TV to see how it fares in performance.

Excitedly, the QM89 will also be kitted with WiFi 6 capabilities and NextGen TV support via an onboard ATSC 3.0 tuner. An anti-glare screen will also ensure you won’t have to be concerned about TV glare .

While you might expect the TCL QM89 Mini-LED TV to be the largest TV yet, it actually still doesn’t come close to Samsung’s 146-inch The Wall , which debuted all the way back in 2018. The QM89 is set to launch soon, according to TCL, at an MSRP of $26,999.