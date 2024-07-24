Tom’s Guide Awards 2024: Our favorite fitness and health products for an active life

Whether you use the new year to dive into workouts or the summer months to get outside, you want to make sure the equipment you buy supports your lifestyle and does what you need without breaking the bank.

If you like to train at home, the best adjustable dumbbells and best yoga mats are ideal investments, while wearables like the best workout headphones and best fitness trackers can keep you motivated and on-track throughout the day.

We've been testing the latest and greatest workout and outdoor gear, and have landed on the products that deserve their spot in the Tom's Guide Awards 2024. So whether you're after durable weights, insightful stats, or motivational workouts, these are the fitness and health products we think are really worth the money.

Best smartwatch

Best smartwatch: Apple Watch Ultra 2

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 feels like the definitive version of what a smartwatch should be. It has better battery life than the Watch Series 9 (released at the same time), a more durable design for outdoor adventures, and the customizable Action Button to allow you to set shortcuts. When we reviewed the Ultra 2, we found that the improved display, support for double-tap gestures, and high-performance processor were worthy (if modest) upgrades on its predecessor.

Apple’s September hardware event may be on the horizon, with the possible launch of the Watch Ultra 3 , but the Ultra 2 still makes a compelling choice if you’re an iPhone user, especially if you have an iPhone 15 that can make use of the watch’s ultra-wideband chip that can give you precise directions to find your misplaced phone. And even if the Ultra 3 does come out later this year, that just means you can pick up the Ultra 2 for less.

Best fitness tracker

Best fitness tracker: Fitbit Charge 6

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit got off to a rocky start, as the company decided to kill off some valuable features like community challenges , force everyone to switch to a Google account , and remove features from devices like the Versa 4. But the Charge 6 is a return to form that almost makes you forget about these missteps. The Charge 5 was a serviceable fitness tracker, but lack of a button made it difficult to use.

Fortunately, the Charge 6 brings back a physical side button, and adds on-board GPS into the mix. And (finally) Google’s ownership has an upside, with the Charge 6 becoming the first tracker in the range to get Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Google Wallet support. We found it comfortable to wear, and the display was easy to read in direct sunlight. If you’re after a fitness tracker that excels at the basics, this is it.

Best running watch

Best running watch: Garmin Forerunner 165

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best Garmin smartwatches and trackers are popular with runners, hikers, and exercisers because they generally come with an impressive amount of sensors, fitness tracking tech, and useful, actionable advice from the software side. But they are also expensive, which is why we were so impressed with the Garmin Forerunner 165, the company’s budget-friendly fitness watch.

While testing the Garmin Forerunner 165 , we found that the built-in GPS was as accurate as other watches in Garmin’s lineup (though it could be slow to connect at times) and lasted almost 11 days between charges (19 hours in GPS mode), easily beating the Apple Watch’s single-day battery life. It doesn’t offer as many sports modes as the more premium models, like the Forerunner 265 , but Garmin also hasn’t limited the 165, so you still get access to its market-leading recovery and analysis tools, without any monthly subscription costs.

Best electric scooter

Best electric scooter: NIU Kqi Air

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best electric scooter for most people, the NIU Kqi Air combines a lightweight chassis with plenty of power and range, plus a few other niceties to help ensure no one makes off with your ride. A carbon-fiber chassis keeps the Air to a manageable 26 pounds, so it’s easy to carry up and down stairs. Despite its, um Air-iness, it offers a comfortable ride thanks to 10-inch air-filled tires.

It trucks along at a good 19 MPH, is good on hills, and its battery will get you between 17-25 miles on a charge. But, what also sets this scooter apart are features like its turn signals, an NFC card to lock and unlock the scooter, and an obnoxiously loud alarm if someone tries to make off with it. It’s the scooter we would pick to ride every day.

Best electric bike

Best electric bike: Ride1Up Lmt’d

(Image credit: Dan Cavallari)

Along with RadPower, Ride1Up dominates our roundup of the best electric bikes . The company’s diverse range of ebikes means that there’s always an option, whether you’re after a bike for commuting or leisure. But the reason we were especially impressed with the Ride1Up LMT’d is its versatility, easily handling casual flat rides, longer commutes, and hill starts. That and the fact the bike is designed to keep you comfortably upright.

This upright position does have a slight drawback, as the weight distribution on the bike means the ride gets a bit bouncy when you cycle over bumps, but it's not uncomfortable and doesn’t distract from the overall smooth experience. Plus, in the highest (of three) assist settings, it handles dead starts on steep hills with relative ease, and readily achieves the promised 50-mile battery life, so it should see you through a day without worry.

Best running shoes

Best running shoes: Nike Pegasus 40

(Image credit: Jessica Downey)

We recommend the Saucony Ride 17 as the best running shoe of 2024 because it offers an exceptional blend of comfort, performance, and durability. The shoe boasts Saucony’s PWRRUN+ foam cushioning, which provides a perfect balance of softness and responsiveness. No matter the distance you are running, this shoe ensures a comfortable ride.

Additionally, the Ride 17 features an engineered mesh upper that enhances breathability while offering a snug, supportive fit. During our testing of this shoe, our feet felt cool, secure and blister-free — even on our higher mileage days. For those who require a wider fit, there are wide fit options in both male and female sizes.

Despite its high-quality construction, the Saucony Ride 17 remains lightweight, making it an ideal choice for runners seeking both speed and comfort. This is the running shoe we find ourselves picking up to wear time and time again for daily training and we think is a reliable option for runners of all levels.

Best hiking boots

Best hiking boots: Scarpa Rush 2 Mid GTX

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

A quality pair of hiking boots can be the difference between an epic day on the trails and a lousy one. Avoid sore or soggy feet with the Scarpa Rush 2 Mid GTX. These Italian-made boots are as easy on the eyes as they are packed with features including an all-Gore-Tex upper to keep you dry, responsive and bouncy EVA foam midsoles for comfort from the first mile to the last, and extra grippy outsoles that provide traction on even the slipperiest surfaces.

Ankle support is ample as is overall breathability. I’ve hiked dozens of miles in the Scarpa Rush 2 Mid GTXs and while there is a break-in period of roughly 20 to 25 miles, that’s par for the course when it comes to the best hiking boots . Moreover, once things loosen up a bit, the Scarpas should last you many, many miles of happy hiking.

Best outerwear

Best outerwear: REI Rainier Jacket

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Future)

Growing up in the great state of New Jersey, sporadic thunderstorms with torrential downpours are par for the course once summer rolls around. Sure, you could pack an umbrella for those unexpected occasions when Mother Nature unleashes her wrath, or you could snag the stylish, lightweight, and completely waterproof REI Rainier Rain Jacket.

It packs down small enough to effortlessly toss in a bag or large purse and boasts features like zippered armpit vents and fully-taped seams usually only found on much pricier options, including those from Patagonia and The North Face. But don’t let the $99 price tag fool you. This packable shell — available in men’s and women’s styles — is legit. And I should know: I wore the Rainer Jacket in my shower to test its waterproofness and it passed with flying colors

Best yoga mat

Best yoga mat: Lululemon The Mat

(Image credit: Lulu Lemon)

The Lululemon The Mat offers a perfect blend of support and cushioning, making it ideal for a wide range of workouts beyond just yoga, such as Pilates, stretching, mobility work and even bodyweight workouts. While testing the mat we loved the fact it’s reversible, allowing you to flip The Mat as you please between its smooth, grippy side and the cushioned, natural rubber side.

In addition to its excellent performance, The Mat incorporates an antimicrobial additive, preventing mold and maintaining hygiene. The 5mm thickness delivers plush cushioning, providing comfort for various poses and reducing strain on the joints. Available in a wide range of beautiful colors, this mat combines functionality with style. We don’t expect anything less from Lululemon and have it at the top of our guide to the best yoga mats .

Best workout app

Best workout app: Centr

(Image credit: Future)

You may have heard of Centr thanks to its founder, Marvel superhero and famed actor, Chris Hemsworth. To play Thor, Hemsworth famously had to build a lot of muscle, and bottled that experience (and the expertise of his trainers) into Centr’s programs and workouts. But over time, the app has expanded to include yoga, meditations, nutrition plans, and stretching, so it’s a versatile option if you want to move your body, boost your wellbeing and get stronger.

For our Centr review , we used the workout app for a month, and liked how easy it was to use and how accessible the classes and advice were. It was also a (nice) surprise, as it's easy to assume that the app would be filled with intense workouts aimed at experienced gym-goers, but Centr is more beginner-friendly than you’d imagine, with clear advice and video tutorials. Plus, there’s a session filter that allows you to only surface workouts you can use with the equipment you have to hand, so it's flexible for the gym and at-home sessions.

Best adjustable dumbbells

Best adjustable dumbbells: NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Adjustable Dumbbell

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We often recommend adjustable dumbbells because they’re a great, space-saving option for home workouts, often combining several weights into a single ‘bell. And it’s easy to assume that there are few differences between sets, as they are, essentially, lumps of metal. But some stand out, like the NordicTrack Select-a-Weight dumbbells . These replace the (short-lived) iSelect which had Alexa voice controls to change the weight, but the focus here is on the quality, grip, and durability of the weights instead of the tech around them.

The dumbbells adjust in 2.5 lbs increments up to 55 lbs, so you can quickly switch the load between exercises if you want to adjust the intensity for certain moves, or gradually as you get stronger in line with the progressive overload technique to continually challenge your muscles. So, although they initially seem expensive ($350), they may also be the only weights you’ll ever need. And, importantly, we found the grip was easy to hold, even with sweaty hands.

Best workout headphones

Best workout headphones: Jabra Elite 8 Active

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you’re after a set of the best workout headphones , one of the most important considerations is whether they stay in place while you exercise. After all, you want to focus on your workout, not the earbuds. And that’s exactly what the Jabra Elite 8 Active excel at. The buds have Jabra’s ShakeGrip design, a combination of materials and weighting, to keep them in place. We tried them for runs, walks, and high-intensity workouts (with plenty of burpees) and they never fell out of place.

This well-formed fit works alongside the buds’ active noise cancellation to effectively block out background noise, but the HearThrough mode helps you stay aware of your surroundings while outside. They’re the most compelling workout headphones, especially at this price, which is why we were so surprised that Jabra announced the end of the line earlier in the year.

Fortunately, we did confirm with Jabra that the companion smartphone app, which allows you to adjust the function buttons and customize the audio, will remain available for the foreseeable, and that they’ll continue to support all existing models. At the same time, it announced the launch of the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 , an upgraded model of our favorite buds.

Best massage gun

Best massage gun: Bob & Brad C2 Pro

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Sure, massage guns are great for working sore muscles or a stiff neck but have you ever tried a heated massage gun? While many heated models, including the $600 Theragun Pro Plus, will set you back a mighty pretty penny, the Bob & Brad C2 Pro is a surprisingly affordable and well-performing alternative. It’s also one of the best massage guns you can buy today.

For around $100, the C2 Pro ships with five accessory heads including a Heat and Ice attachment; this is the one you’re going to want to use the most. It charges separately from the massage gun and offers two levels of cold or hot therapy. I prefer the heat (on max) and love the fact that it comes to temperature in a matter of seconds. The gun itself also boasts some handy features, like an LED pressure indicator and five percussive speeds.