How to watch The Traitors season 2 (U.S.) online — stream all new episodes

The hugely popular, Emmy-winning The Traitors U.S. is back, with Alan Cumming mischievously baiting a fresh batch of faithfuls and traitors into betraying and backstabbing their fellow contestants in the pursuit of a $250,000 jackpot. It's streaming on Peacock in the U.S., but if you're away, we'll explain how to watch The Traitors season 2 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

The Traitors U.S. streaming details Season 2 of The Traitors U.S. starts on Friday, Jan. 12 with episodes 1-3. Future episodes drop on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Although you can expect plenty of twists and turns throughout the ten episodes (episode 11 is season 2's reunion show), perhaps the biggest surprise has already been announced — the 21 contestants taking part in The Traitors season 2 comprise entirely of celebrities.

Generally that means former participants in other reality shows, with familiar faces from the likes of Love Island, Big Brother, Survivor, Real Housewives, The Real World and The Bachelorette all throwing their hats into the ring for a trip to the Scottish highlands.

Perhaps the highest profile name among them — particularly for sports fans — is boxer Deontay Wilder. The so-called Bronze Bomber held WBC world heavyweight title for over five years. Famous for his powerful punching, he'll need to be a little more subtle if he wants to knockout the rest out of Ardross Castle.

You'll find a full list of this year's contestants at the bottom of this page. But if you simply want to know how to watch The Traitors season 2 in the U.S. and beyond, then just keep reading.

How to watch The Traitors season 2 in U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive place to watch The Traitors season 2 in the U.S.

The first three episodes of the star-studded season 2 land on Friday, Jan. 12, with future episodes dropping weekly on Thursday evenings at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

In addition to showing all things The Traitors in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, as well as newer shows such as Poker Face.

The Traitors U.S. season 2 episode schedule

Episode 1: Friday, Jan. 12

Episode 2: Friday, Jan. 12

Episode 3: Friday, Jan. 12

Episode 4: Thursday, Jan. 18

Episode 5: Thursday, Jan. 25

Episode 6: Thursday, Feb. 1

Episode 7: Thursday, Feb. 8

Episode 8: Thursday, Feb. 15

Episode 9: Thursday, Feb. 22

Episode 10: Thursday, Feb. 29 – Finale

Episode 11: Thursday, Mar. 7 – Reunion

Watch The Traitors season 2 (U.S.) from anywhere

How to watch The Traitors U.S. from anywhere in the world

What if you're usually based in the U.S. but are overseas right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch with a platform you already pay for at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 100+ countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view Peacock, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your normal streaming service and watch The Traitors season 2 streams as if you were back home.

The Traitors U.S. season 2 streams by country

How to watch The Traitors U.S. season 2 in Canada

You can watch The Traitors season 2 in Canada with Crave, with episodes going out simultaneously with the US. Scroll up for our full episode guide.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $19.99/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

Can I watch The Traitors U.S. season 2 in the U.K.?

Season 1 of the U.S. iteration of The Traitors was shown for free on BBC Three and all 10 episodes are currently available on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

However, season 2 isn't currently listed in its upcoming shows. We suspect that this is because The Traitors U.K. season 2 is currently being broadcast there. We'll be sure to update this guide when we know more details.

If you're American in the U.K. that wants to watch the U.S. version of The Traitors, you'll need a VPN to watch it on Peacock, as if you were back at home.

Can I watch The Traitors U.S. season 2 in Australia?

Season 1 of the The Traitors U.S. was broadcast on the free-to-air Network 10 and also streamed on Paramount Plus in Australia. As it stands, however, no announcement has been made by either that it is showing season 2.

An American who's Down Under? Don't worry — you can watch Peacock via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

The Traitors season 2 U.S. contestants

Swipe to scroll horizontally Contestant Age Claim to fame John Bercow 60 U.K. politician Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen 24 Love Island Trishelle Cannatella 43 The Real World: Las Vegas Maksim Chmerkovskiy 43 Dancing with the Stars Ekin-Su Culculoglu 29 Love Island U.K. Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio 41 The Real World: Key West Sandra Diaz-Twine 49 Survivor: Pearl Islands Dan Gheesling 40 Big Brother Mercedes 'MJ' Javid 51 Shahs of Sunset Marcus Jordan 32 Michael Jordan's son Tamra Judge 53 The Real Housewives of Orange County Kevin Kreider 40 Bling Empire Phaedra Parks 49 Married to Medicine Peppermint 43 RuPaul's Drag Race Janelle Pierzina 43 Big Brother Larsa Pippen 49 The Real Housewives of Miami Parvati Shallow 40 Survivor: Cook Islands Chris 'CT' Tamburello 43 The Real World: Paris Peter Weber 32 The Bachelorette Sheree Whitfield 53 The Real Housewives of Atlanta Deontay Wilder 37 Pro boxer

Behind the scenes of The Traitors U.S.

Who won the first season of The Traitors U.S.? Cirie Fields won the first U.S. season of The Traitors. The former nurse turned reality TV star previously appeared on Survivor and Big Brother.

What is The Traitors U.S. about? According to Peacock, "21 of entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces head to a castle deep in the Scottish Highlands to play the ultimate murder mystery game." The show is hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming and the contestants must work together on a series of "grueling challenges and exhilarating missions" in the pursuit of a $250,000 prize. The catch? Hidden among the contestants are three "traitors" whose goal is to eliminate the other contestants – a.k.a "the faithful" – and snatch the prize for themselves. Cue evil laugh...

Where is The Traitors U.S. filmed? Ardross Castle, described as a "glorious" 19th-century venue set in 100 acres of the Scottish Highlands, is the location for the hit BBC show The Traitors. Both the U.K. and the U.S. versions are filmed in and around the castle. The Castle is located just over half an hour from Inverness where there is an international airport. There are no guide tours available. Currently, the only way to get a peek at Ardross Castle is to book it for an event, such as a wedding.

