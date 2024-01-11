How to watch The Traitors season 2 (U.S.) online — stream all new episodes

The hugely popular, Emmy-winning The Traitors U.S. is back, with Alan Cumming mischievously baiting a fresh batch of faithfuls and traitors into betraying and backstabbing their fellow contestants in the pursuit of a $250,000 jackpot. It's streaming on Peacock in the U.S., but if you're away, we'll explain how to watch The Traitors season 2 online and from anywhere with a VPN.
Season 2 of The Traitors U.S. starts on Friday, Jan. 12 with episodes 1-3. Future episodes drop on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
Although you can expect plenty of twists and turns throughout the ten episodes (episode 11 is season 2's reunion show), perhaps the biggest surprise has already been announced — the 21 contestants taking part in The Traitors season 2 comprise entirely of celebrities.
Generally that means former participants in other reality shows, with familiar faces from the likes of Love Island, Big Brother, Survivor, Real Housewives, The Real World and The Bachelorette all throwing their hats into the ring for a trip to the Scottish highlands.
Perhaps the highest profile name among them — particularly for sports fans — is boxer Deontay Wilder. The so-called Bronze Bomber held WBC world heavyweight title for over five years. Famous for his powerful punching, he'll need to be a little more subtle if he wants to knockout the rest out of Ardross Castle.
You'll find a full list of this year's contestants at the bottom of this page. But if you simply want to know how to watch The Traitors season 2 in the U.S. and beyond, then just keep reading.
How to watch The Traitors season 2 in U.S.
NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive place to watch The Traitors season 2 in the U.S.
The first three episodes of the star-studded season 2 land on Friday, Jan. 12, with future episodes dropping weekly on Thursday evenings at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
Peacock subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.
In addition to showing all things The Traitors in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, as well as newer shows such as Poker Face.
The Traitors U.S. season 2 episode schedule
- Episode 1: Friday, Jan. 12
- Episode 2: Friday, Jan. 12
- Episode 3: Friday, Jan. 12
- Episode 4: Thursday, Jan. 18
- Episode 5: Thursday, Jan. 25
- Episode 6: Thursday, Feb. 1
- Episode 7: Thursday, Feb. 8
- Episode 8: Thursday, Feb. 15
- Episode 9: Thursday, Feb. 22
- Episode 10: Thursday, Feb. 29 – Finale
- Episode 11: Thursday, Mar. 7 – Reunion
Watch The Traitors season 2 (U.S.) from anywhere
How to watch The Traitors U.S. from anywhere in the world
What if you're usually based in the U.S. but are overseas right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch with a platform you already pay for at home.
Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.
Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 100+ countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view Peacock, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your normal streaming service and watch The Traitors season 2 streams as if you were back home.
The Traitors U.S. season 2 streams by country
How to watch The Traitors U.S. season 2 in Canada
You can watch The Traitors season 2 in Canada with Crave, with episodes going out simultaneously with the US. Scroll up for our full episode guide.
Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $19.99/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).
Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.
Can I watch The Traitors U.S. season 2 in the U.K.?
Season 1 of the U.S. iteration of The Traitors was shown for free on BBC Three and all 10 episodes are currently available on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.
However, season 2 isn't currently listed in its upcoming shows. We suspect that this is because The Traitors U.K. season 2 is currently being broadcast there. We'll be sure to update this guide when we know more details.
If you're American in the U.K. that wants to watch the U.S. version of The Traitors, you'll need a VPN to watch it on Peacock, as if you were back at home.
Can I watch The Traitors U.S. season 2 in Australia?
Season 1 of the The Traitors U.S. was broadcast on the free-to-air Network 10 and also streamed on Paramount Plus in Australia. As it stands, however, no announcement has been made by either that it is showing season 2.
An American who's Down Under? Don't worry — you can watch Peacock via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.
The Traitors season 2 trailer
The Traitors season 2 U.S. contestants
|Contestant
|Age
|Claim to fame
|John Bercow
|60
|U.K. politician
|Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen
|24
|Love Island
|Trishelle Cannatella
|43
|The Real World: Las Vegas
|Maksim Chmerkovskiy
|43
|Dancing with the Stars
|Ekin-Su Culculoglu
|29
|Love Island U.K.
|Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio
|41
|The Real World: Key West
|Sandra Diaz-Twine
|49
|Survivor: Pearl Islands
|Dan Gheesling
|40
|Big Brother
|Mercedes 'MJ' Javid
|51
|Shahs of Sunset
|Marcus Jordan
|32
|Michael Jordan's son
|Tamra Judge
|53
|The Real Housewives of Orange County
|Kevin Kreider
|40
|Bling Empire
|Phaedra Parks
|49
|Married to Medicine
|Peppermint
|43
|RuPaul's Drag Race
|Janelle Pierzina
|43
|Big Brother
|Larsa Pippen
|49
|The Real Housewives of Miami
|Parvati Shallow
|40
|Survivor: Cook Islands
|Chris 'CT' Tamburello
|43
|The Real World: Paris
|Peter Weber
|32
|The Bachelorette
|Sheree Whitfield
|53
|The Real Housewives of Atlanta
|Deontay Wilder
|37
|Pro boxer
Behind the scenes of The Traitors U.S.
Who won the first season of The Traitors U.S.?
Cirie Fields won the first U.S. season of The Traitors. The former nurse turned reality TV star previously appeared on Survivor and Big Brother.
What is The Traitors U.S. about?
According to Peacock, "21 of entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces head to a castle deep in the Scottish Highlands to play the ultimate murder mystery game."
The show is hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming and the contestants must work together on a series of "grueling challenges and exhilarating missions" in the pursuit of a $250,000 prize.
The catch? Hidden among the contestants are three "traitors" whose goal is to eliminate the other contestants – a.k.a "the faithful" – and snatch the prize for themselves. Cue evil laugh...
Where is The Traitors U.S. filmed?
Ardross Castle, described as a "glorious" 19th-century venue set in 100 acres of the Scottish Highlands, is the location for the hit BBC show The Traitors. Both the U.K. and the U.S. versions are filmed in and around the castle.
The Castle is located just over half an hour from Inverness where there is an international airport. There are no guide tours available. Currently, the only way to get a peek at Ardross Castle is to book it for an event, such as a wedding.