I tried the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses — these are the biggest upgrades

The new Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are an improvement over the Ray-Ban Stories in practically every way. In my hands-on demo, the design, audio performance, camera quality, and charging case impressed. Plus, the new option to live stream directly through Instagram and Facebook seems practical.

So long Ray-Ban Stories, hello Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. The new name for Meta's camera-packed smart glasses might be a mouthful, but the rebrand introduces upgrades that make the second-generation model better in pretty much every aspect.

In terms of design, the $299 Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are more comfortable, come in more styles and are water-resistant. In terms of audio, the speakers in the glasses are louder, punchier and promise less leakage. The cameras get a big upgrade thanks to a more social-friendly recording aspect ratio, enhanced stabilization and 8x the storage look to enrich the content capture experience. And did I mention you can use the new glasses to go live on Instagram?

Powered by the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses feel like major progress for the smart glasses market. Launching on the heels of the Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen), there's perhaps never been a better time to consider wearing a connected device on your face.

I tried the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses ahead of its official announcement alongside the Meta Quest 3 at Meta Connect 2023. Below you'll find my hands-on impressions ahead of our full review.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses price and availability

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are available for pre-order as of September 27, the day of Meta Connect. You can pre-order the glasses from Meta.com, Ray-Ban.com, Best Buy and Amazon up until October 17, the official release date.

How much you spend on Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses varies based on your lens needs and preferences. For all frame styles and colors, the standard lens treatment costs $299. The price goes up to $329 for polarized sunglass lenses and then to $379 for transition lenses, while the price to outfit the glasses with prescription lenses varies.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses design

There are several Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses design upgrades compared to Ray-Ban Stories. While the glasses are still meant to look like traditional Ray-Ban frames, but with small camera cutouts on the front, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses make some meaningful changes for comfort and practicality.

(Image credit: Future)

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are slimmer and now engineered for better weight balance, pushing back some of the pressure that previously sat in the front frame to the back of the arms. Having used Ray-Ban Stories on vacation before, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses felt more natural on my face than I recall.

(Image credit: Future)

Meta also made the glasses water resistant. At the demo, someone from Meta suggested you could now wear the glasses to capture moments from certain water activities, such as kayaking.

(Image credit: Future)

I always liked how the Ray-Ban Stories frame options offered the look of traditional Ray-Ban sunglasses, but for Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, style is even more front and center. In addition to coming in three color options and two frames, customers have the option of shiny, matte and translucent (both in shiny and matte) finishes. Between the different frame and lens choices, there are over 150 styles of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. I personally adore the translucent Caramel Headliner frame featured in my photos.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses camera and content capture

My biggest complaint with Ray-Ban Stories was the 1:1 capture aspect ratio. I almost exclusively want my content as close to 9:16 as possible for social media, so I'm thrilled that the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses images are no longer square.

(Image credit: Future)

The controls are the same — you press a small button on the frame near your left temple to take a picture, or hold the same button for a moment to start recording video from the 12MP cameras on the front of the frame. Or, you can ask the "Hey Meta" voice assistant to capture. The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses capture 1080P video with enhanced stabilization and audio immersion, as well as photos with a 3024 x 4032 aspect ratio. From what I saw, the images and videos I captured definitely looker sharper and more realistic.

My content was viewable in the redesigned Meta View companion app. Though the glasses have 8 times more storage, with 32GB ready to hold over 500 photos and 100 videos, everything you capture can be offloaded to the app. From the app, you can download the images and video to your camera roll, export them to a social media app, or even create a reel with a simple editing suite.

(Image credit: Future)

If you already have Instagram or Facebook open, and your Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are connected to your phone, you'll see the option to enable glasses view when you go live. The idea is that you can let people follow along with your activities without needing to your hold your phone. I imagine I might use the glasses to go live while on a scenic bike ride, whipping up pies in my outdoor pizza oven, or unboxing new products for the Tom's Guide TikTok account.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses audio

Not only do the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses capture photo and video, they're headphones, too. While they're not quite bone conduction headphones, the glasses do have speakers for music playback.

(Image credit: Future)

According to Meta, the glasses have improved audio with a 50% volume boost, twice the bass and less leakage, so others shouldn't hear endless Taylor Swift songs blasting on my commute. I only checked out the audio briefly, and though it doesn't compare to wearing my AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), the glasses produced balanced sound.

There's a bigger touchpad on the sides than before as well. This means you can control the music by tapping on the frame, or you can you use the voice assistant if you prefer the hands-free approach.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses battery life and charging

(Image credit: Future)

Meta and Ray-Ban redesigned the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses charging case so that it looks more like a sleek, signature Ray-Ban case. The leather-wrapped case is far more portable, opening like an envelope to reveal the glasses.

The USB-C charging case offers 8 full charges, with a runtime of 6 hours of active use or 4 hours of live-streaming. I found that the Ray-Ban Stories battery life didn't last very long at all, maybe letting me record for about an hour before needing to charge, so this will hopefully prove to be a massive improvement. Of course, I'll need to see if the tested stamina actually meets Meta's estimate.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses outlook

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses feel far more polished than the previous Ray-Ban Stories. From design and camera features to audio performance and battery life, there's significant improvement that suggests Meta wants you to take its wearable business seriously.

As a content creator myself, I see a lot of reasons to believe the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses made changes that benefit the people who would most want to use them. The ability to go live on Instagram with a click of a button has tons of appeal, while the addition of water-resistance expands the horizons of where you can capture moments with first-person perspective.