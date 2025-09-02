<a id="elk-42ce3634-1073-44ab-84c1-f0c28ff4477b"></a><h2 id="which-iphone-17-is-right-for-you-2">Which iPhone 17 is right for you?</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="264f718f-9dff-4351-a3c1-e792f0de4b7f"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2374px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.28%;"><img id="KYV76bSk2V6Ku6UdaLdSQe" name="Screenshot 2025-04-30 at 11.20.12" alt="iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max dummy models" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/KYV76bSk2V6Ku6UdaLdSQe.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2374" height="1336" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: AppleTrack)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="7882289a-2d62-424d-938e-144db378e268">With four brand new iPhones on the way, potential buyers are going to have to decide which one they actually want for themselves. And the sooner you figure that out, the sooner you can put your pre-order in.</p><p>There are some big changes coming this year, least of which is the new super-skinny iPhone 17 Air. That phone puts style over substance (more than usual), but that means there will be some trade-offs to the sleek ultra-thin design.</p><p>Meanwhile the iPhone 17 is expected to come with major upgrades like a 120Hz display, larger screen and improved cameras. If you're more about the Pro models, then you can expect better cameras, more RAM, improved device cooling and the introduction of reverse wireless charging.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p>Be sure to check out our <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/iphones/iphone-17-vs-iphone-17-air-vs-iphone-17-pro-heres-all-the-new-rumored-features">iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max</a> breakdown for all the rumored changes on the way.</p>