<a id="elk-3869a49d-903f-4d80-8fa2-e505c7c2564f"></a><h2 id="iphone-17-lineup-price-leaks-for-all-four-models-2">iPhone 17 lineup price leaks for all four models</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="2ff4ab3f-d6df-4d3e-aa11-e4b83518404b"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2380px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.30%;"><img id="TjxqCHyUzkecFZqs48bhSe" name="Screenshot 2025-04-30 at 11.19.25" alt="iPhone 17 series dummy models" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/TjxqCHyUzkecFZqs48bhSe.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2380" height="1340" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: AppleTrack)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="93462f1d-e693-4ecf-821a-2c45032b136d">Last year Apple kept pricing for the iPhone 16 lineup the same price as before, but the iPhone 17 series might not be so lucky. Meaning we could be looking at a price hike &mdash; and a fairly big one.</p><p>A report from <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.trendforce.com/presscenter/news/20250904-12700.html" target="_blank">TrendForce</a>has some <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/iphones/iphone-17-prices-just-leaked-for-all-four-models-and-its-bad-news-for-iphone-17-air">bad news on pricing</a> with increases for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air could also be $200 more expensive than the iPhone 16 Plus, which it's expected to replace.</p>