I shot over 200 photos with the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max — here’s the winner

When we ran a preliminary photo shootout between the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung got the win but only by the narrowest of margins. This time, however, I’m going to scrutinize these two top contenders in a more extensive 200-photo shootout to definitely declare which is the best camera phone on the market right now.

In my previous 200 photo shootout between the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra, the latest model unceremoniously came out on top. Small improvements around its low light, zoom, and macro performances notched a win for the S25 Ultra, but it’s going to need a lot more to prove to me that it can beat the cameras of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Before I get into the comparison, I want to briefly go over the hardware I’m dealing with. The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x telephoto, and a 12MP selfie camera. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is accompanied by a 48MP main shooter, 48MP ultrawide, 12MP 5x telephoto, and a 12MP selfie camera.

Just like all of my previous 200 photo shootouts, I take the same snapshots with each phone — and then scrutinize their differences when I look at the photos later on the same monitor. Below, I’ve broken down all ten categories that I'm judging these phones on to ultimately pick a decisive winner at the end.

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Outdoors

Image 1 of 16 Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I didn’t think it would be this tough, but even with this first category, it’s hard to judge looking through all the shots I captured above. Despite its pixel-crunching 200MP main camera, the 12MP downsized samples of the Galaxy S25 Ultra don’t gain any detail in any of the shots against the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

What captures my attention the most is the warmer color temperature of the iPhone’s photos, which makes them much more inviting than the neutral tone of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. You can see this most in the first shot of the dunes by the beach, as the richer yellow hues of the sand and dunes makes for the more pleasant looking photo.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Indoors

Image 1 of 14 Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Under artificial lighting indoors, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has richer looking colors and does a better job of neutralizing harsh lights. You can see it in the first shot, as the wall art in the background has bolder tones. It also helps that there’s more contrast in the iPhone’s shot.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Ultrawide

Image 1 of 20 Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Both phones feature ultrawide cameras with 120-degree field of views, so they capture the same amount of the scene. Neither one has the edge when it comes to the details in the shots, but it comes down to the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s penchant for casting the warmer color temperature.

I see it most with the first set of images of the beachside view with the dunes, as the warmer tone of the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s shot again makes it look more inviting. It’s not too bad with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but the toned down colors make for a slightly more muted look. In the second set of photos, I also like the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s brighter picture overall.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Dynamic range