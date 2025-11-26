<a id="elk-d0fa474a-4a68-4595-96bc-ceab9666bf98"></a><h2 id="the-best-apple-watch-to-buy-this-black-friday-3">The best Apple Watch to buy this Black Friday</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="446a466e-d875-4f92-b551-565abef5f2df"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2385px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.23%;"><img id="HPzvw4AFBy7YcvpgUwmFq4" name="AppleWatchSE3-deal" alt="Apple Watch SE 3" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/HPzvw4AFBy7YcvpgUwmFq4.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2385" height="1341" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="9951e5b0-b332-4088-9f13-d9c03c553704">Apple launched a trio of new smartwatches in September and two of them are already reduced in the sales, with the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/wellness/smartwatches/apple-watch-series-11-review">Apple Watch Series 11</a> and <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/wellness/smartwatches/apple-watch-se-3-review">Apple Watch SE 3</a> both at their lowest ever price.</p><p>It's the Apple Watch SE 3 I want to highlight in particular though, because even at full price its the best value smartwatch out there, so to get the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Smartwatch-Midnight-Aluminum-Always/dp/B0FQFW7M9H/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">40mm model for just $199 at Amazon right now</a> is an incredible deal.</p><ul id="663e9460-925d-4cb5-9706-a004c04d2f00"><li><strong>Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm): </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Smartwatch-Midnight-Aluminum-Always/dp/B0FQFW7M9H?th=1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $249 now $199 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>