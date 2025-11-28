<a id="elk-25e125fd-a730-484e-ac71-ae0b93f44962"></a><h2 id="black-friday-deals-start-now">Black Friday deals start now...</h2><a href="https://www.amazon.com/deals" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" id="2a5a0f10-aa44-4f4d-9b91-b8b4fa58122c"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="vTaCj2u4CmaF8z5SkVf3xb" name="bf tech deals under $50" alt="Compilation showing Nintendo Switch game, Fire TV Stick, Sony bluetooth speaker, Amazon Kids tablet, Echo smart speaker, Apple AirTag." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/vTaCj2u4CmaF8z5SkVf3xb.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Nintendo, Amazon, Sony, Apple)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="62254720-36fb-4d82-891f-4b1e3091c2ca">Black Friday is here! I'm Louis, deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide. I've been covering Black Friday for 18 years. Whether you're shopping for a new laptop or new workout apparel &mdash; you've come to the right place. You can consider me your personal shopping assistant for the holiday season. In this blog I'll highlight all of the best deals as they're released. So let's get started with the deals...</p><ul id="b5f04ecf-83e2-4b56-84ba-3ae192015a85"><li><a href="https://www.amazon.com/deals" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>Shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>