<a id="elk-947d91f7-1b1d-4ab0-b36c-bac9416af738"></a><h2 id="pay-just-129-for-an-apple-watch">Pay just $129 for an Apple Watch</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="08fdd833-d1a9-4755-ad2f-157730117ced"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="Lk23cawcBQC4Rauvmr4wkg" name="APPLE WATCH SE 2" alt="the Apple Watch SE 2" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Lk23cawcBQC4Rauvmr4wkg.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Best Buy/Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="dd2e2017-845c-4493-b036-1aeba6df193e">Both the Apple Watch SE 2 and the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Apple-Watch-SE-Starlight-GPS-S-M-40mm/17824268041" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple Watch SE 3</a> are discounted right now at Walmart, but I&rsquo;ve singled out the SE 2 for anyone buying a smartwatch on a tighter budget this year. For $129 you get pretty awesome features that cover the essentials without paying for extras you might never use.</p><p>The second generation model includes GPS for accurate outdoor workout tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep insights, crash detection for safety, and full access to the watchOS app ecosystem, notifications, and iPhone integration. It&rsquo;s also water resistant for swim tracking and supports core workout modes for running, cycling, and gym sessions.</p><ul id="3c1fe111-4fb1-4b7f-b96f-47906dc73cac"><li><strong>Apple Watch SE 2: </strong><a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Apple-Watch-SE-2nd-Gen-GPS-40mm-Smartwatch-with-Starlight-Aluminum-Case-with-Lake-Green-Sport-Loop/11471055514" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $169 now $129</strong></a></li></ul>