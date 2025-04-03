iPhone 17 Pro just tipped for a surprising telephoto camera downgrade

News
By published

Both better and worse than the previous iPhone Pro models

iPhone 17 Pro Max render
(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could receive a telephoto camera downgrade according to a new leak, even while other specs get improved significantly.

The info comes from tipster Majin Bu, a leaker with a mixed accuracy record but one that seems to be on the money with iPhone 17 tips going by the response from other leakers.

As we've heard before, Majin Bu explains that Apple will apparently use a 48MP sensor for the iPhone 17 Pro's telephoto camera. That's four times as pixel-dense as the 12MP sensor used in the iPhone 16 Pro models, and in line with the 16 Pro's 48MP main and ultrawide cameras.

But the shocking spec in this leak tells us that the iPhone 17 Pro's telephoto camera will feature a 3.5x lens, rather than a 5x one as the iPhone 16 Pro has.

iPhone 16 Pro shown held in hand

The iPhone 16 Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That is an on-paper decrease from the previous Pro models, but Apple will instead allegedly rely on the extra pixels to provide a 7x "hybrid" zoom - using both optical magnification and digital cropping.

This would work similarly to the 2x zoom mode offered on all iPhone 16 models, which uses a cropped image from the main camera to achieve that zoom level.

This could be unfortunate news for iPhone users who like their full-fat 5x zoom, especially given the smaller Pro model only got Apple's 5x zoom for the first time last year.

But it's possible that others will find the 3.5x zoom more useful for everyday photography, and the quality drop for 5x zoom and above will be acceptable considering how often they actually use it.

If this rumored telephoto camera change is accurate, then we'll be sure to test the performance thoroughly.

Majin Bu also says the new telephoto camera will be better in low light, and that the extra pixels will be helpful when editing images.

Apple wouldn't be the first

With Apple apparently undertaking this downgrade, it seems a trend's starting to emerge among leading smartphone camera makers to slowly downgrade their flagship phones' optical zoom abilities in favor of cropping in from higher-resolution images.

The first example of this was Samsung, which used to offer a 10MP 10x zoom on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and older Ultra phones. But the Galaxy S24 Ultra last year, and now the Galaxy S25 Ultra, swapped that for a 50MP 5x sensor.

Like Apple's rumored approach, Samsung's latest flagships rely on higher resolution sensors to increase the reach of their phone cameras. Larger sensors usually mean more detail and better color, plus downsizing the telephoto lens can mean parts of the phone can be smaller or lighter.

We should see the iPhone 17 series, consisting of a base model, the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the new iPhone 17 Air, this September assuming Apple keeps to its normal release pattern.

While these supposed changes to the iPhone 17 Pro models' telephoto cameras could be big news, the all-new Air model could steal the show with its new slim design.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
TOPICS
Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about iphones
iPhone 16 Pro shown held in hand

iOS 18.5's first developer beta has been released — and there are two big changes
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand

Plan your vacation using Maps on iPhone — here’s how with iOS 18
Mario Kart World keyart image

All 22 confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 launch games — here’s what’s available on day one
See more latest
Most Popular
Mario Kart World keyart image
All 22 confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 launch games — here’s what’s available on day one
OpenAI logo with person in front
OpenAI's smartest model could cost up to $30,000 per task according to estimates
Android Auto screen with apps including waze, spotify and youtube music
Android Auto 14.0 update teases Google Gemini finally coming to your car
iPhone 16 Pro shown held in hand
iOS 18.5's first developer beta has been released — and there are two big changes
Segway Ninebot Kickscooter F3
Segway just announced preorders for its new commuter scooter — here's how to get $250 off
Proton VPN new iOS app
Proton VPN undergoes major redesign – iOS, Android, and Windows users get ready
Sonos Era 100
Some of the best Sonos speakers just got permanent price drops — what you need to know
Bowers &amp; Wilkins Pi8 McLaren Edition
Bowers & Wilkins embraces F1 with these McLaren edition earbuds — and race fans will love them
Lucy Lawless in Xena: Warrior Princess
5 best shows about Greek mythology to stream right now
A firefighter amidst the destruction of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building in Oklahoma
How to watch 'Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America' online from anywhere