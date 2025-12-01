<a id="elk-d334848f-7b70-4362-8937-de1bc0afd890"></a><h2 id="macbook-air-m4-lowest-price-ever-at-amazon">MacBook Air M4 lowest price ever at Amazon</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="f98d8707-bfe6-48db-9fa0-27d4a30ca088"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3329px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="Tazys3XPH65JkVYcnwdYyh" name="MacBook Air M4 deal" alt="MacBook Air M4 being held in hand in garden with Tom's Guide Price Drop badge" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Tazys3XPH65JkVYcnwdYyh.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3329" height="1873" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="c3bd6806-4b7d-4b26-a81f-c8fadfab1536">The MacBook Air M4 is one of the best laptops period. And right now you can save 26% on Amazon and get the lowest price ever of $738. We love the MacBook Air's vibrant display, fast M4 performance and 15 hours of battery life in our testing. And the 12MP Center Stage camera is a welcome upgrade for video calls. Hurry before this Apple Cyber Monday deal is gone.</p><ul id="ca4b4766-bd71-49c0-a3f2-a4923747a0d6"><li><strong>MacBook Air M4: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop/dp/B0DZD9S5GC?ref_=ast_sto_dp&amp;th=1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $999 now $738 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>