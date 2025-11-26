<a id="elk-b92fbd82-20c9-42fb-896f-fe24ed86f84e"></a><h2 id="we-are-live">We are live!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="f31266a9-c843-4d4e-ab9d-545eebf0831e"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="e94eDhwrTmbmewFaVvrQ3D" name="Sony WH-1000XM6--01-LIST" alt="Black and white models of the Sony WH-1000XM6 noise-cancelling headphones outdoors in sunshine" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/e94eDhwrTmbmewFaVvrQ3D.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="83b934cc-390f-4841-9c3b-f3b696cad7bf">And we are live! Tracking all the best headphone deals this Black Friday as they go live. One of the best at the moment is the first deal on the Sony WH-1000XM6, Sony's current flagship. They've got excellent ANC, a comfortable fit and 30 hours of battery.</p><p>This is their first discount, making it a de-facto lowest price ever. A great way to kick off this Black Friday extravaganza!</p><ul id="1476ec3a-0173-4777-82bf-ab246cff1647"><li><strong>Sony WH-1000XM6: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F3PQHWTZ/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $459 now $398 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>