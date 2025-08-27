Here Are the Rumored iPhone 17 Colors for Each Model — Vote for Your Favorite

When choosing one of the best phones, you want to consider several factors: the brand, the model, the storage size and the color. I put color last on purpose, as it's probably the one you give the least thought to.

But I think it's time we put phone color in the spotlight. That's why we want to hear from you about which iPhone colors have caught your attention based on the rumors.

Although Apple hasn't officially announced the iPhone 17 colors, enough leaks have emerged that we can somewhat reliably assume the list is close to correct. And we know the company is having its big "Awe Dropping" event on September 9, so we'll know for sure how accurate the leaks are soon enough.

Without further delay, let's get right into the polls so you can pick the rumored iPhone 17 color you are most likely to buy from each of the main models (iPhone 17, Air and Pro/Pro Max).

iPhone 17 colors — vote for your favorite

We'll start with the iPhone 17, as it's the base model with the most affordable price tag. It's also the phone with the most rumored color options, making it a harder choice.

Here's a photo of the colors, courtesy of Macworld:

(Image credit: Macworld)

iPhone 17 Air colors — vote for your favorite

The Air is alleged to replace the iPhone 17 Plus for this year's phones. All of the rumors say it'll be the thinnest iPhone ever, which is exciting.

Early leaks also say it'll come in five colors, as leaked by Macworld:

(Image credit: Macworld)

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max colors - vote for your favorite

And now we come to the top-of-the-line models, the Pro and Pro Max. Apple tends to offer its high-end phone in more subdued colors, but this year the company is rumored to roll out an orange one that should stand out a bit more.

Here are the colors from Macworld:

(Image credit: Macworld)