Apple debuts new tvOS 26 at WWDC — here’s what’s new

Apple’s long-rumored tvOS upgrade under Solarium UI has finally been unveiled and it’s a breath of fresh air.

Called tvOS 26, the new software unveiled at WWDC 2025 will be arriving across Apple's streaming device lineup, bringing a fresh new look that evokes a "Liquid Glass" concept.

These changes will first be available through the Apple Developer Program, with a public beta available next month.

Here's all the ways Apple is redefining the look and feel of its Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Liquid Glass for easy access

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple vies to make tvOS 26 a totally fresh take on the streaming device interface. The redesign aims to make content access that's much simpler and more fluid.

You can now automatically display profiles right when the Apple TV device is turned on. This lets you jump right into all of your favorite content easily, including both Apple Music playlists and your Watchlist in the TV app.

FaceTime gets a new look

FaceTime is also changing on tvOS 26 with a more personalized feel that mirrors iOS. Your Contact posters splayed across the interface let you dive into a FaceTime call right on your Apple TV just by clicking the contact's photo.

FaceTime is also getting expanded live captions, wrangling Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, French, German and Spanish. This lets your Apple TV display live captions of your FaceTime calls using AI.

You'll also be able to answer FaceTime call notifications with audio connected on HomePod speakers or your iPhone. This makes the Apple ecosystem even more fluid and connected.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV is also getting a ton of other changes, like Aerial screen savers and personalized screen savers across a variety of settings. These include Earth, Cityscape, Landscape and Underwater.

You'll also have the ability to make certain AirPlay-enabled speakers the permanent sound source for your Apple TV.

And that's not even all, as Apple Music Sing is getting a boost in tvOS 26 with Apple's iPhone. Now, you can do sing-along sessions with your family and friends right on your Apple TV device using your iPhone as the mic.

No new Apple TV hardware

It's still unclear if new Apple TV hardware might be unveiled later this year, but the fresh interface is a welcome addition for users of one of the best streaming devices.