Apple’s controversial FineWoven cases may become a thing of the past before the release of the iPhone 16 — here’s why

One of Apple's most controversial products, the FineWoven case, could be on the way out before the launch of the iPhone 16.

Apple originally replaced the beloved, genuine leather iPhone cases back during the release of the iPhone 15. The reasoning was to replace them with the more sustainable, eco-friendly and cheaper to produce, FineWoven material cases. However, customers hated the new material due to its cost, poor quality and rapid deterioration.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple may finally be killing off the product line, and it could happen before the upcoming launch of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series. the report mentions that the FineWoven Product stock is at an all-time low for both iPhones and the Apple Watch, meaning that the company could be planning to drop the product or update it with new colors in time for the next release.

(Image credit: Future)

FineWoven cases have had a complicated release in recent months, with Apple stating it was halting production back in April due to the aforementioned quality issues and the subsequent complaints. This adds credence to the theory that Apple plans to drop the cases for the next generation of iPhones. However, this does lead to a question of how we will protect our new phones.

While we do not have a breakdown of possible iPhone 16 cases just yet, we can give some good advice on what to look for in alternatives. The best cases focus on durability and style, with companies like Mous advertising how hardy their phones are. While there is some concern about the heavy cases removing the stylish look of the phone, they remain one of the best ways of protecting your device.

FineWoven cases remain one of Apple's biggest accessory missteps, but it looks like Apple plans on avoiding the same issue with the next generation of iPhones. We will likely find out what the future will be during the official unveiling of the iPhone 16 later this month.

For more information about Apple's latest announcements, you can check out our breakdown of Apple's recent WWDC event as well as all the rumors for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series.

