visionOS 26: Everything coming to the Vision Pro

Developing story...

Apple's annual developer's event, WWDC 2025 is finally here and with that the company announced updates to visionOS 26, which controls the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Apple announced a number of changes across the board to all of its operating systems with the Liquid Glass expression, which features rounder icons and more translucent controls.

As mentioned during the keynote, the Liquid Glass changes affecting other software like iOS 26 was inspired by the look and feel of visionOS.

To start, Apple shook up the naming conventions for its software, so instead of visionOS 3 we're getting visionOS 26.

Read on for the other changes coming to Apple's headset.

More spatial experiences

The "expansive" update is filled with new spatial experiences and features that are meant to make apps in the Vision Pro "more immersive and personal."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

visionOS 26 is adding support for 180-degree, 360-degree and "wide field-of-view" content from some of the best 360 cams.

"We’re incredibly excited for users to enjoy features like apps and widgets that they can arrange in their spaces, spatial scenes that offer a brand-new viewing experience for their photos, and dramatically enhanced Personas on Vision Pro," Mike Rockwell, Apple's VP of the Vision Products Group said in a press release.

(Image credit: Apple)

Widgets are getting more personalized with Apple saying that they're getting more spatial that will appear every time you put on the Vision Pro.

You can change frame width, color, and depth on widgets for apps like Clock, weather, music and more. You can also add spatial photos and panoramas.

Think of them almost like decor in your Vision Pro space.

Shared Spatial Experiences

If you're with other people donning Vision Pro headsets you can share in spatial experiences including watching movies, playing games or collaborating.

With visionOS 26, there is a new 3DLive app from Dassault Systèmes that enables you visualize 3D designs in person and for remote colleagues.

Additionally, Personas are getting "more natural and familiar." They're getting more expressive and sharping with side profile views and more accurate "hair, lashes, and complexion."

Spatial Scenes

(Image credit: Apple)

Spatial photos are supposed to get more realistic with visionOS 26 using generative AI and computatinal depth to add multiple perspectives so that you can "feel like [you] can lean in and look around."

These new Scenes can be in the Photos, Spatial Gallery and Safari apps.

Also, wider view 2D footage from the best action cams get native support now.

Gaming and browsing

(Image credit: Future)

visionOS 26 is introducing support for the PlayStation VR2 sense controller and giving developers the ability to design experiences around using the controllers.

Additionally, spatial browsing is coming to Safari where it will "hide distractions and reveal spatial scenes." This means that developers can add 3D models to web pages that you can interact with when browsing in Safari. So you can manipulate 3D objects in the web browser.

There are a number of updates for business focused APIs and working with coworkers alongside some smaller updates including more Apple Intelligence features.

Look to Scroll: allows you to scroll websites and apps just using your eyes.

redesigned Control Center: features like Guest User, Focus and Travel mode are all in one view to make adjusting settings easier.

Unlock your iPhone while using the Vision Pro.

Answer calls from your iPhone from the Vision Pro

Home View has folders now

All of the features are available in a developer beta now and will likely launch to the public later this year.

More from Tom's Guide