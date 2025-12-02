<a href="https://www.amazon.com/deals" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" id="2a3d8d3c-9caa-4ca1-a90d-bb5d6cfb13d6"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="wQFVcX3mNwn7TKgUwFQk4i" name="CM deals live 12.2" alt="Compilation showing Hisense TV, Meta Quest, Garmin smartwatch, MacBook, PS5 Pro, AirPods 4" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wQFVcX3mNwn7TKgUwFQk4i.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Hisense/Meta/Garmin/Apple/Sony)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="5f356542-6bb9-4f3b-af66-7478cc954b14" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Cyber Monday is officially over, but the deals are decidedly not. While some sales have disappeared, don't despair, there are plenty still worth shopping. I'll be your guide to the best sales that are available post-Cyber Monday.</p><ul id="dafe0159-0e4d-4629-9d0a-86eedb8118b3"><li><a href="https://www.amazon.com/deals" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>shop all Amazon deals</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>