iOS 26 supported devices — here's the iPhones that do (and don't) make the cut

After weeks of speculation and rumor, Apple's WWDC 2025 event finally took place with a preview of this year's iPhone software. The new version, rebranded as iOS 26, delivers a new "Liquid Glass" aesthetic along with other changes to existing apps.l

For many, the new features coming to iPhones will be an exciting change. But not everyone's going to get to experience the new look and new capabilities. If you've got an older iPhone, it may not be able to run iOS 26.

It should be noted, that you can still use an iPhone that isn't running the current software, but you will miss out on new features and security updates.

Plus, between now and the full release of iOS 26 in the fall, you'll have time to decide if it's finally time to upgrade to one of the best iPhones.

So, which phones are losing support this fall? Just three models from the current lineup of phones capable of running iOS 18.

iPhones that won't support iOS 26

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

Apple's iOS 26 preview page omits the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max from the list of supported devices. That tracks with previous rumors that the trio of phones would not be compatible with iOS 26. All three models debuted in 2018, meaning that they will turn seven years old in September.

Most phone companies have settled on seven years of support for smartphones, so this fairly par for the course in the mobile world.

iPhones that will support iOS 26

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (both 2020 and 2022 models)

Apple Intelligence cavaet

Despite being able to support iOS 26, not every device will be able to run every upgrade, especially when it comes to Apple Intelligence. You need an iPhone 15 Pro or later to run Apple's takes on AI, a requirement that continues with iOS 26.

Until the iPhone 17 family launches in September only seven phones will support the full suite of iOS 26 features.

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

If youre phone is capable of running iOS 26 and its liquid glass aesthetic, we expect the full version of the software update to launch this coming fall alongside the iPhone 17 series.

If you don't want to wait. you can download the iOS 26 developer beta to get an early taste of what the update brings to the table. A public beta that figures to be more stable will arrive in July. As a reminder, the betas could be loaded with bugs and glitches and some features will likely change due to feedback.

