CES 2023: Latest news from LG, Samsung, Nvidia and more

CES 2023 is taking place this week and will give us a look at all the hottest tech set to arrive this year, as well as potentially left-field concept devices that hint at the future of technology.

Running between January 5 and 8, at this year’s CES we can expect to see a myriad of new TVs and laptops from the likes of LG, Samsung, Asus, Lenovo and more, as well as new graphics cards from Nvidia and likely some intriguing self-driving car tech.

But CES has press days and announcements kicking off already, with new products being unveiled to pique the excitement and curiosity of tech fans. So read on for all the latest news, announcements and insights from CES 2023.

CES 2023 latest news

There's a lot going on at CES 2023 already, from behind-door briefings to leaks and full-fat announcements. Read on for the latest news from the big brands and most exciting tech categories.

Samsung

Samsung is already having a busy CES fully revealing the Odyssey Neo G9 , a 57-inch mini-LED display sporting a 7680 × 2160 resolution that’s the equivalent of two 4K monitors in one. With a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1000R curved screen, the Odyssey Neo G9 looks aimed at PC gamers with very powerful rigs who want a massive and immersive desktop gaming experience.

(Image credit: Samsung)

For people not looking to go so extreme, Samsung revealed the Odyssey G95SC, its first ultrawide QD-OLED monitor. With a more subtle 1800R curved display, 32:9 aspect ratio and 5120 x 2880 resolution, it should be a little more manageable for people with powerful but not screaming high-end PCs. Samsung also noted the Odyssey 34-inch G8 QD-OLED it revealed at IFA 2022 will also make its debut this year.

A more intriguing announcement from Samsung comes in the form of the Flex Hybrid. Coming courtesy of Samsung Display, this device shows off a concept “smart mobile device” that has both a folding and sliding display.

Using this approach it takes a 10.5-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio and expands into a 16:10 12.4-inch screen. So not just adding more space but also transforming the shape of the screen.

(Image credit: Samsung)

While 10.5 inches is a little big for a smartphone, it’s not hard to see how this tech could be condensed down into a phone display and represent an evolution for folding phones. Don’t expect to see this on the potential Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, but it could be a possibility for future folding Samsung phones and tablets.

Sticking with screens, Samsung also revealed the ViewFinity S9, a 27-inch 5K monitor that aims to take on the Apple and LG’s professional-grade displays by offering an IPS panel with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut and a very sleek design.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Moving away from displays, to a certain extent, Samsung has also revealed the Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus line. This takes the company’s current range of Family Hub smart refrigerators and adds a larger 32-inch touch screen display on them. What might seem like overkill for many, could be the answer for folks looking to watch cooking videos or TikToks while searching for inspiration for what to cook.

(Image credit: Samsung)

There’s also support for Google Photos, as well as apparent access to 190 TV channels in the U.S. or some 80 channels in South Korea through Samsung’s TV Plus app; though we’d be hesitant to say how good a vertically oriented display is for watching TV.

LG

Compared to Samsung, LG is arguably off to a slower start this CES. But the electronics giant did reveal the LG C3 and G3 OLED TVs. Following on from their excellent predecessors, the LG C2 and LG G2 OLEDs, these new TV will get access to the new α9 AI Processor Gen6 for improved upscaling and enhanced dynamic tone mapping in addition to powering virtual 9.1.2 surround sound right out of the box.

(Image credit: LG)

Beyond the upgrades to upscaling and audio reproduction, LG says the G3 OLED will also come with Brightness Booster Max technology — a combination of a new lighting structure and lighting algorithm — that helps to make it 70% brighter than before and a new no-gap wall-mount.

LG’s webOS, which powers its smart TVs, is also set to get an upgrade by being smarter and offering more personalized content recommendations and arranging apps into more logical groups. This should help the operating system look a little more tailored rather than a scattering of content and apps on a user interface.

Nvidia

Expect to see the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card get announced at Nvidia’s CES keynote later today, as the company’s website appears to have accidentally revealed the card ahead of time.

When discussing its Omniverse 3D development kit, Nvidia has listed the RTX 4070 Ti in the system requirements section; it has since been removed but was flagged by Digital Trends (opens in new tab). But that’s enough of a hint to suggest the full reveal of the graphics card is coming. Expect a slightly cut-down version of the RTX 4080 at what we hope is a more affordable price.

TVs

We’ve not seen it yet, but the world’s first wireless TV is set to make an appearance at CES 2023. That could start a revolution for TVs, removing the need for wires that can make wall-mounting tricky or limit where you place you TV.

(Image credit: Displace)

Created by a US. company, The Displace TV uses a battery to provide 30-days of TV viewing away from a power outlet. So while you will need to charge it, likely with wired power supply, it’ll still be a lot more portable than standard TVs. This is one we’ll definitely want to hear more about.

Laptops

All is quiet on the laptop front for now, but both Alienware and Asus have teased than new gaming machines are on the way. We’d expect these to come with the latest Nvidia graphics cards, potentially mobile versions of the GeForce RTX 40-series, as well as the latest silicon from AMD and Intel, and likely some screamingly fast refresh rate displays.

Acer has already jumped the gun a little and announced a new Swift Edge ultraportable laptop is coming, featuring a 16-inch display and the latest chips from Intel.

(Image credit: Acer )

And expect Acer to show off its glasses-free stereoscopic 3D display tech on the Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop and a couple of portable external monitors. We got to see this tech in early action last year and were suitably impressed.

Tom's Guide will be at CES 2023 in person this year, so expect a lot more news and hands-on experiences from the show floor. Make sure to check out our CES 2023 landing page (opens in new tab) for all everything from the biggest tech show of the year.