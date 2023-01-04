Live
Samsung CES 2023 live blog: All the announcements from the keynote
It's an all-new era for Samsung tech
In just a matter of hours Samsung will take the stage at The Mandalay Bay Convention Center here in Las Vegas to talk about its plans for the future.
What can we expect to hear from KS Choi and the rest of the Samsung crew? Chances are good we're going to hear a lot about the new QD-OLED panels that are being produced by Samsung Display and the new Samsung S95C OLED that's being put out by Samsung Electronics in 2023.
Samsung will also likely make some big announcements around its appliances (especially the Bespoke lineup) and its latest integration with Matter.
Beyond TVs and the smart home, we might hear more about Samsung's moves in the audio and gaming monitor spaces - two areas we're always keen to hear more about - as well as the company's work in sustainability.
The show kicks off at 2 pm PST and can be viewed on Samsung's Newsroom. Just want the highlights? Stick with us for the next two hours as we keep you up to speed.
Looking for folding OLED displays? Samsung's got them. Check out the Flex Hybrid. Coming courtesy of Samsung Display, this device shows off a concept “smart mobile device” that has both a folding and sliding display.
Using this approach it takes a 10.5-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio and expands into a 16:10 12.4-inch screen. So not just adding more space but also transforming the shape of the screen.
While 10.5 inches is a little big for a smartphone, it’s not hard to see how this tech could be condensed down into a phone display and represent an evolution for folding phones. Don’t expect to see this on the potential Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, but it could be a possibility for future folding Samsung phones and tablets.
