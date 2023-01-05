Lenovo Yoga Book 9i just reinvented the laptop with a wild dual-screen OLED design

The Yoga Book 9i is a compelling alternative to foldable screen laptops because it gives you two 13-inch displays in one package you can use in multiple modes. There's some clever software gestures and multitasking features here, too. But the starting price is very high and the design is on the thick side.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i could either be the laptop of the future or an overpriced toy. Starting at a steep $2,099, this super expensive dual-screen beast certainly turns heads with its two 13.3-inch OLED displays and bevy of usage modes.

You can use this device as a traditional laptop or tablet, or go into tent mode while giving presentations. And with the included kickstand, you can use the Yoga Book 9i with two displays stacked on top of each other or the two panels side by side. Don't want to type on a touchscreen? You can use the detachable Bluetooth keyboard.

There's lots of possibilities with the Yoga Book 9i but also lots of questions. Could this device make it to our best laptop list? I went hands-on with this device at CES 2023, and these are my impressions so far.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $2,099 CPU 13th gen Intel Core i7-U15 Displays Two 13.3-inch 2K OLED RAM 16GB GPU Intel Irix Xe Ports 3 USB-C Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) Camera Full HD IR+RGB Size 11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 Weight 3.04 pounds

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is expected to be available starting in June 2023. It has a starting price of $2,099, which is considerably more than most premium laptops. So it will come down to how much value the second display really adds.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i usage modes, gestures and software

This is the main reason to buy the Yoga Book 9i. Just like a traditional 2-in-1, you can use this convertible in laptop, tablet or tent mode, but the additional 13.3-inch display opens up all sorts of possibilities.

For example, with the included kickstand you can treat the Yoga Book 9i like a mini all-in-one PC with a super tall display, having the same content run across both screens. Or you can can have one app on top and another on the bottom. Flip the Yoga Book 9i and you can have two panels side by side.

Lenovo includes some nifty gestures and software to get the most out of this dual-screen laptop. A 5-finger motion can pop your web browser across the two full screens. You can also activate an on-screen keyboard by putting 8 fingers on the display at once. You'll see widgets automatically load above the keyboard for things like weather and sports.

If you want a touchpad to appear, you just move the keyboard down with 8 fingers and you'll see a virtual trackpad for cursor control. We noticed some glitches but we were trying out a very early model.

The Yoga Book 9i also includes smart writing, reading and note-taking features, such as taking notes on one screen while viewing your online class on the second panel.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i design and ports

The Yoga Book 9i's look is dominated by the dual displays, which have 4-side narrow bezels. But there's a trade-off to this versatility. Measuring 11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches, this laptop is quite a bit thicker than the MacBook Air M2's 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches.

And while the weight of this 3.04-pound machine is certainly manageable, it's on the heavier side for a 13-inch system. that's the price you pay for having two screens. The MacBook Air M2 weighs 2.7 pounds and the latest Dell XPS 13 starts at 2.6 pounds.

Other design highlights include the Tidal Teal color of the machine and its eco-conscious packaging. The cushion materials, gift box and outer box all contain 100% recycled paper.

The port selection on the Yoga Book 9i is pretty meager with just 3 USB Type-C ports, all of which function as Thunderbolt 4.0 ports.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i displays, audio and webcam

The Yoga Book 9i boasts two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED PureSight displays, which are rated for 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy and support Dolby Vision HDR. Lenovo promises vivid colors, sharp contrast and rich detail.

The displays certainly seem rich and colorful in person, but I also noticed that the panels pick up fingerprints fairly quickly. You may want to keep a polishing cloth handy.

On the audio front, the Yoga Book 9i sports a 360-degree rotating sound bar with Bowers & Wilkins speakers. There two 2-watt speakers and 2 1-watt speakers, and this system supports Dolby Atmos sound.

For video calls the Yoga Book 9i features a full HD camera with IR and RGB support, and with Windows Hello you can just use your face to log in to the system.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i specs and battery life

The Yoga Book 9i features Intel's latest 13th gen Intel Core i7 CPU. This is the U15 version of the chip, so we hope it has enough power to keep all of these multitasking scenarios going strong throughout the day.

This chip is backup up by 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB or 1TB PCIe SSD (Gen 4). And there's Intel Iris X graphics on board.

The rated battery life from the 80 WHr battery is a bit underwhelming but understandable given the uniqueness of this design. You can expect up to 14 hours of video playback from a single screen and 10 hours from the dual displays with the panels set to 150 nits.

We'll be performing our own benchmarks and web surfing battery test on the Yoga Book 9i to see how it stacks up.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i accessories

The Yoga Book 9i has a trio of important accessories to help round up the user experience. There's a kickstand included to help prop up the dual displays in portrait or landscape modes. There's also a Bluetooth keyboard you can use either beneath the displays or on top of the bottom display; a virtual touchpad will appear under the keyboard in this scenario.

Lastly, the Yoga Book 9i has a Smart Pen stylus you can use to take notes, draw and more on the dual displays.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i outlook

The Yoga Book 9i is an intriguing alternative to foldable screen laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Fold and Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED. Instead of getting a single panel that folds in half — which raises concerns around durability, a crease and more — there are two screens you can position or flip around as you see fit.

However, the starting price of $2,099 means that only the most well-heeled early adopters will be able to afford the Yoga Book 9i. And I also wonder if the versatility of this dual-screen laptop will really add up to increased productivity, whether it's at your desk or on the go.

Having dual screens also results in a heavier and thicker design that other 13-inch laptops. For now I'm giving Lenovo the benefit of the doubt because of everything the Yoga Book 9i can do and for the sheer innovation on display here with the hardware and software. We'll just have to see how it all comes together once we can put this convertible to the test.