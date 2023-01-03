Asus unveils two 18-inch gaming laptops at CES 2023 to challenge Acer and Dell

Just in advance of CES 2023, Asus announced two brand-new 18-inch gaming laptops: the Asus ROG Strix G18 and the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18. Following in the footsteps of companies such as Dell and Acer, Asus seems to believe that gamers want even larger laptops than the 17-inch models currently on offer. We'll see whether that's true when the laptops hit the market later this year. For now, though, we can at least say that these two devices look pretty powerful... and pretty large.

Both of these laptops will be available in Q2 2023, although Asus has not revealed any details about the pricing just yet. For what it's worth, comparable 17-inch models from 2022 start at around $1,500/£1,500/AU$2,228, and can go way up from there, depending on what kind of components you want.

Asus ROG Strix G18

Asus has given the following specs for the Asus ROG Strix G18:

Up to Intel Core i9 (13th Gen) CPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPU

Up to 64GB RAM

Up to 2TB SSD storage

18-inch, QHD+/240Hz display

Up to 90Wh battery

In terms of ports, expect two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port and a 3.5 mm audio port. The device will also support Wi-Fi 6.

Physically, the ROG Strix G18 will measure 15.7 x 11.6 x 1.0 inches, and weigh about 7.3 pounds. That makes it a pretty substantial device, and we wonder whether it will fit comfortably into most bags.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18

(Image credit: Asus ROG Strix Scar 18)

Generally speaking, the ROG Strix Scar lineup is slightly fancier and more expensive than their standard ROG Strix counterparts. At the moment, though, it's difficult to find any huge differences between the two, at least in terms of the components on offer. Here are the specs that Asus has revealed for the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18:

Up to Intel Core i9 (13th Gen) CPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPU

Up to 64GB RAM

Up to 2TB SSD storage

18-inch display, up to QHD resolution and 240Hz

90Wh battery

The device will offer two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5 mm audio port, an Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 6 support.

In terms of physical dimensions, the ROG Strix Scar 18 will measure 15.7 x 11.6 x 1.0 inches and weigh about 7.3 pounds. That's just about identical to the ROG Strix G18, and we imagine it will be just as difficult to transport as a result.

Until we get some hands-on time with the ROG Strix G18 and the ROG Strix Scar 18, it will be difficult to say exactly how the two will differ. We imagine that the ROG Strix Scar 18 will look and feel a little more premium, and will probably cost a bit more as a result. We'll have to run some benchmarks before we can say whether the two have any significant performance differences, though.

In fact, with no solid release date and no prices for either 18-inch gaming laptop model, there's an awful lot we still don't know about the Asus ROG Strix G18 and the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18. If we get a chance to test the devices on the CES 2023 show floor, we'll report back with more information. And if not, stay tuned for full reviews later in the year.