Stop looking for a new Sony OLED TV this week — Sony won't announce any new TVs at CES 2023

CES 2023 is one of the biggest shows for new TVs — but this year, don't expect any of those new models to have a Sony logo on them.

In a statement sent around to journalists earlier today, a Sony Electronics spokesperson said, “Sony will not be sharing any TV details during CES 2023. However, please stay tuned for an upcoming announcement coming soon.”

That's a shocker as Sony has, for at least the last decade, used CES as a launch pad for its new LED-LCD and OLED TVs. To say that this is unexpected is an understatement — it's unprecedented, really.

That doesn't mean that Sony won't have a presence at CES, however, as the company plans on holding its annual keynote at 5 pm PST on January 4.

What's your game, Sony?

So what will Sony have at this keynote? Well, for one thing, the upcoming Sony PlayStation VR 2 that's due out on February 23, 2023. With only about one and half months before launch, Sony looks to be using the spotlight to drum up more interest around its new VR headset.

In addition to the PS5 virtual reality accessory, there's a good chance that Sony will have more to announce about its partnership with Honda. This has been in the works for some time now, so it makes sense that Sony will have more to share at this year's electronics event when it has all of the world's technology press gathered together.

As for when we're going to see new Sony TVs, well, we might not have to wait long. Just because it's not showing them here in Las Vegas doesn't mean that they aren't already in production overseas. Sony could just be waiting for a less crowded place to show off its new models or for some new software features to be developed.

In either event, we could see new Sony TVs — including the successors to the Sony A95K, A90K, A80K and Sony X95K — in the next few months.

When that happens — whether that's next week or in six month's time — we'll be there to cover them.