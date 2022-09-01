IFA 2022: All the latest news, products, innovations and more

Refresh

(Image credit: LG) Speaking of flexible displays LG has take the covers off the LG OLED Flex, a TV that can bend on command. As such, the TV offers a 42-inch flat panel that can transform into a curved one with the touch of a button. The idea here is to have a display that can be curved for immersion, say when gaming, or flattened for a more expansive viewing experience for multiple people. How well this'll work has yet to be seen, but that's exactly what I intend to do when I get a chance to visit LG's area at IFA.

(Image credit: Future) One of the most intriguing products from Lenovo is a folding laptop, and content director Mark Spoonauer got to a chance to look at the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold. It's definitely an interesting machine but raises the question as to who it's really for. That's a question only foldable fan will really be able to answer Spoonauer concluded: @The new ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 delivers a much bigger 16.3-inch display, a more powerful 12th gen processor, comfier keyboard and slimmer bezels, improving on the original X1 Fold in almost every way. But $2,499 is still a lot to spend on a foldable screen laptop, and the accessories cost extra." Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 hands-on experience to get a closer look at this foldable laptop.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) While I'm on the subject of Lenovo, computing writer Tony Polanco got a closer look at the company's new 16-inch Chromebook ahead of IFA. Dubbed the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, this big-screen Chromebook is expected to go on sale in September in the U.S. for a starting price of $399. The IdeaPad 5i delivers a rare big-screen Chromebook experience, and all that screen real estate should make it a solid machine for work. Under the hood it packs up to an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also sports a 1080p webcam and offers both USB-C and USB-A ports, so if Lenovo’s advertised 12-hour battery life is on point this looks like a lot of Chromebook for not a lot of money.

(Image credit: Future) While IFA takes place in Berlin, Tom's Guide got a briefed on Lenovo's new smart display glasses and we were surprisingly impressed! The Lenovo Glasses T1 might not be the smart glasses we’ve been waiting for, but they’re a functional portable display that offers some privacy to productivity and entertainment. Editor Kate Kozuch demoed them ahead of IFA and was impressed by how intuitively they performed. It’s hard to look past the dull design and power cord, but at least battery life isn’t part of the conversation. As for price and availability, the Glasses T1 will first arrive in China in 2022, with availability to other select markets coming in 2023. Lenovo is aiming to keep the price under $500 at launch.

(Image credit: Future) Before the main press day we got a look at Bang & Olufsen's new Beosound Theatre. This one-stop-shop soundbar aims to provide both a design that's undeniably catching alongside killer sound for movies, music listening and any other form of audio in between. But its USP is a modular design that not only means it should be easily repairable for years to come but also offers an upgrade path for things like connectivity, performance and processing as and when new innovations come around. The idea is to have a soundbar that becomes the center for any home cinema setup but also one that'll last for a decade with upgrades meaning that as the oak finish ages gracefully the features and capabilities remain up to date.