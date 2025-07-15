I review gaming monitors, and this 4K 144Hz beast for nearly 50% off is the best deal I've seen all week

Need a new monitor for your gaming PC? Good news: Newegg's currently running a great deal on a new 28-incher for nearly half off.

I know because I keep an eye on monitor deals here at Tom's Guide, and right now the Gigabyte M28U 4K gaming monitor is just $329 at Newegg, which is almost half off the usual $699 asking price.

That's a great deal for this jack-of-all-trades gaming monitor that's great for gaming in 4K (at up to 144Hz) and also offers some compelling features that come in handy when you're surfing the web or getting work done.

Gigabyte M28U 28" 4K 144Hz gaming monitor: was $599 now $329 at Newegg This 28-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) 144Hz gaming monitor offers HDR support, a good port array (including HDMI 2.1 so you can plug in your latest gaming consoles) and a built-in KVM switch feature that lets you use the same mouse, keyboard and monitor across multiple devices.

I'm a big fan of these Gigabyte monitors because they offer useful features at a good price, without many unnecessary extras.

First and foremost, there's no garish RGB lighting or funky design elements on this stripped-down gaming monitor. You get a simple black chassis with thin bezels and a cutout in the stand, allowing you to route cables easily, which helps reduce desk clutter.

I also like that it's adjustable, so you can raise or lower the display, angle it left or right or tilt it forward and back a bit to ensure you have the most comfortable viewing angle possible. The older I get, the more I appreciate this sort of ergonomic, customer-friendly design.

It's no slouch when it comes to gaming, either, as this 4K display boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GTG (gray-to-gray) response time. That means you can count on silky-smooth gaming even at high framerates, since it also supports AMD's FreeSync technology. Plus, it has decent HDR support, so you can count on seeing the full gamut of color in your favorite HDR-enabled games and movies.

You get a useful port array too, including DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can plug in your PS5 or Xbox Series X (or both) and take full advantage of the fact that they can support adaptive refresh rates of up to 120 frames per second.

In fact, it's kind of great for use in a PC/console setup because it has a built-in KVM switch. That means you can plug in multiple devices (say, a laptop or PS5 in addition to your main PC) and use the same keyboard, mouse and gamepad for all of them without having to do anything besides press a button to switch inputs. It has multiple display modes and built-in features like

This is the best price I've ever seen on this gaming monitor, but I don't know how long it will last now that most of the best Prime Day monitor deals have sold out, so snag one quick if you're interested!