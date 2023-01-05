Lenovo Tab Extreme hands-on: This monster could be the Android tablet of the year

The Lenovo Tab Extreme is very pricey, but it offers seriously strong features for the money, including a huge 14.5-inch OLED display, dual-mode stand, floating keyboard dock and pen input. And you can run up to four apps at once on screen.

The Lenovo Tab Extreme name should not be taken lightly. And that's because almost everything about this Android tablet is extreme, starting with a huge 14.5-inch OLED display that rivals the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

But this supersized slate has a lot more to offer, including a dual-mode stand that lets you use the Tab Extreme in portrait or landscape mode. There's also a floating keyboard design that rivals the iPad Pro and an included pen.

Starting at $1,199, the Tab Extreme is also extremely expensive, but if you want an Android tablet that can double as a laptop, this could be the best option we've seen yet and one of the best tablets overall. Here's our hands-on impressions from CES 2023.

Lenovo Tab Extreme: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Price $1,199 OS Android 13 CPU MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Octa-core RAM 12GB RAM Storage 256GB Display 14.5-inch OLED (3000 x 1876), up to 120Hz Cameras Front: 13MP (w RGB sensor ultra-wide FOV | Rear: 13MP AF (f/2.4) + 5MP FF (f2.2) Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 12 hours (rated) Size 12.90 x 8.29 x 0.23 inches Weight 1.63 pounds

The Lenovo Tab Extreme starts at a very high $1,199, which is $100 more than the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's starting price of $1,099. We don't have a release date for the Tab Extreme, and Lenovo says it will be available later in 2023.

Unfortunately, the keyboard and Folio Case will be sold separately (at least in some markets) though it looks like the Precision Pen 3 will be included.

Lenovo Tab Extreme: Design and display

(Image credit: Future)

The Lenovo Tab Extreme is one of the biggest Android tablets ever at 14.5 inches, so this is definitely a two-handed device. Still, it's fairly light at 1.63 pounds and just 0.23 inches thick.

The OLED display is definitely the center of attention, and this is a pretty sweet canvas in person with its 3K resolution (3000x 1876 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

One of the things I like about the design is that you can magnetically attach the included pen to the back of the Tab Extreme for easy storage.

Lenovo Tab Extreme: Stand and keyboard

(Image credit: Future)

Things get really interesting when you look at what the dual-mode stand and dual-hinge keyboard bring to the table. With the stand you can position the Tab Extreme in landscape or portrait mode, and it's easy to switch between the two modes.

The dual-hinge keyboard is another key highlight, which enables users to tilt the tablet in order to achieve the optimal viewing angle. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra doesn't offer this flexibility.

Bonus: the hinge of the stand doubles as a storage compartment for the included Lenovo Precision Pen 3 accessory.

Lenovo Tab Extreme: Specs and performance

(Image credit: Future)

Our biggest question about the Tab Extreme is whether the processor can deliver the performance people would expect in this price range. A MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core chip runs the show along with 12GB of RAM. And there's 256GB of storage on board.

Generally speaking, we've found Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips to perform better, but we'll have to see how well the MediaTek performs in our benchmarks and real-world tests.

Other key features include a 13MP and 5MP rear cameras and a 13MP ultra-wide front camera.

Lenovo Tab Extreme: Multitasking and software

(Image credit: Future)

Thanks to Android 13 and Lenovo's own software, you can run up to four apps simultaneously on the Tab Extreme. And you can have up to 10 apps open as floating windows.

The Lenovo Freestyle app opens up other possibilities, including easy file sharing with Lenovo Windows PCs and the ability to use the tablet as a secondary touchpad for your PC. You can also mirror or extend your desktop on the Tab Extreme.

There's other noteworthy software perks here. Fore example, the camera can automatically keep you in the center of the frame, while the four built-in mics can filter out noise.

The cameras on the Tab Extreme feature dual rear lenses that include a 13MP with auto focus and a 5MP fixed focus lens. And the front camera is a 13MP sensor with ultra-wide field of view.

Lenovo Tab Extreme: Battery life and charging

The Lenovo Tab Extreme comes with a 12,300 mAh battery that dwarfs most of the competition. This includes the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which offers 11,200 mAh of power.

The Tab Extreme is rated for a very good 12 hours of video playback, but we'll have to put it through our own web surfing test to see how it compares. A bundled 68W charging adapter should get you back up and running quickly.

Lenovo Tab Extreme: Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

When I first saw the Lenovo Tab Extreme I thought it was more of a statement-making gadget than something shoppers actually wanted to buy. But as I started playing around with the various accessories and usage modes, I started to warm up to the Tab Extreme as a potential laptop replacement.

We need to get the Tab Extreme in for testing to see if it lives up to the lofty price tag. But there's something about this slate that you have to applaud. It's like Lenovo said "Screw it, let's just make the best tablet possible — cost be demand." And the Tab Extreme could very well beat the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Stay tuned for our full review.