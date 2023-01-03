Samsung's new 57-inch ultrawide gaming screen is impressively ridiculous

CES 2023 officially kicks off on Thursday, January 5, but we're already seeing some huge announcements ahead of the show's launch, starting with the exciting unveiling of LG's upcoming C3 and G3 OLED TV range.

Not to be outdone by its fellow South Korean competitor, Samsung has officially announced its 2023 monitor lineup on the show floor ahead of its keynote tomorrow, led by two epic ultrawide additions to its Odyssey range.

Headlining Samsung's 2023 monitor range is the Odyssey Neo G9, which we first reported on back in November. Though the Odyssey Neo G9 was already a known quantity ahead of the show, the event did reveal a few more concrete details on this upcoming display.

Dubbed the world's first "dual UHD" monitor by Samsung, the Odyssey Neo G9 is essentially like having two 4K monitors in one, sporting a resolution of 7680 × 2160. That means while the Odyssey Neo G9 technically sports an 8K horizontal resolution, its vertical resolution is equivalent to a 4K display.

On top of offering a 240Hz refresh rate and DisplayPort 2.1 support, it's been revealed that the Odyssey Neo G9 will be an absolute behemoth, boasting a 57-inch 1000R curved screen. Of course, we imagine gamers will need an incredibly beastly rig in order to take advantage of a screen this size at its native resolution.

(Image credit: Samsung)

In addition to the Mini LED-sporting Neo G9, Samsung has fleshed out its Odyssey range with the announcement of its first ultrawide QD-OLED monitor, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, which has a more subtle 1800R curved display with a 32:9 aspect ratio.

Sporting the same quantum dot tech and organic light-emitting diodes found in Samsung's S95B OLED 4K TV, the Odyssey OLED G9 can light and control pixels individually, leading to a near-infinite contrast ratio and the ability to provide true RGB colors without the use of filters.

Given how expensive OLED displays can be, Samsung has opted to bring the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9's resolution down to a more manageable 5120 x 2880, which is like having two QHD monitors side-by-side.

Pricing and availability

Samsung has yet to reveal pricing information for either monitor, however, we're expecting both to be quite expensive.

Last year's Odyssey Neo G9 launched at the eye-watering price of $2,499 / £1,749 / AU$2,999, and that was for a 49-inch model with a dual-QHD resolution.

Likewise, the Odyssey OLED G9's predecessor, the Odyssey OLED G8, wasn't even an ultrawide, yet it still launched at $1,499 / £1,299 / AU$1,999 for the 34-inch model.

As for when the Odyssey Neo G9 and Odyssey OLED G9 will launch, we expect Samsung to stick to the same timeframe from previous years and bring the monitors to market around June/July 2023. In the meantime, you can browse our current picks for the best monitors of 2023.