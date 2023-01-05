I just tried the first Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola — and it's kinda magical

At first, the Lenovo ThinkPhone just seems like a Motorola phone with a ThinkPad skin slapped on it. And while it is, this Android handset goes well beyond looks with some pretty smart features business users will appreciate — especially those who own ThinkPads.

For example, you can quickly transfer a photo you just took with the ThinkPhone to your laptop by simply pressing Ctrl + V on your ThinkPad. And you can use the ThinkPhone as a webcam for your PC. There's lots of security features on board, too, which should help protect sensitive data.

I had a chance to go hands-on with the ThinkPhone at CES 2023 and while I don't think it will necessarily become one of the best Android phones, it has plenty of potential for its intended audience.

Lenovo ThinkPhone specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 ThinkPhone Display 6.6-inch pOLED CPU Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage / Expandable 128GB, 256GB, 512GB / No Rear cameras 50MP (f/1.8) main, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, depth Front camera 32MP (f/2.45) Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 68W wired, 15W wireless Size 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches (158.76 x 74.38 x 8.26mm) Weight 6.6 ounces (188.5g) Colors Carbon Black

The Lenovo ThinkPhone will be available in the coming months in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Australia and select countries in Asia. Lenovo is not yet providing a price for the the ThinkPhone.

Lenovo ThinkPhone: Design and display

(Image credit: Future)

No, the ThinkPhone doesn't have a red trackpoint, but it does sport a Red Key on the side. This customizable button lets you quickly open your most important apps. And it will be able to use this key to walkie talkie with Microsoft Teams users.

The ThinkPhone is also built pretty tough. Thanks to its body made of aramid fiber (stronger than steel), an aircraft-grade aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus, this device can be dropped from up to 1.25 meters (4 feet). And it meets the MIL STD-810H certification for durability.

(Image credit: Future)

Up front is a 6.6-inch pOLED display that looked plenty bright up close and it has a resolution of FHD+. The device measures 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches and weighs a relatively light 6.6 ounces.

Lenovo ThinkPhone: Software and special features

(Image credit: Future)

One of the key highlights of the ThinkPhone is Think 2 Think connectivity, which is powered by Ready For. This provides a suite of productivity experiences that are designed to make your ThinkPhone and ThinkPad work better together.

During one demo, I saw how you can quickly capture an image with the ThinkPhone and then paste that image into a PowerPoint presentation by simply clicking Ctrl + V. You can also use the ThinkPhone as a webcam for video calls, and it's smart enough to keep you in the frame while you chat.

Other Think 2 Think features include unified notifications that appear on your desktop from your phone, dropping files from your phone to your PC and streaming Android apps. And, of course, there's instant hotspot capability.

Lenovo ThinkPhone: Security

Security is a huge selling points for the ThinkPhone, and it starts with ThinkShield. This security platform promises protection and full device manageability. Moto Threat Defense is also on board to provide hardware-baed and A.I. based security. And Lenovo promises that businesses can easily deploy ThinkPhones to users with Zero Touch.

There's more. IT admins can remotely configure security features on ThinkPhones, including lock screen settings, network alerts and pin layout scrambling. And with Moto KeySafe, there's a dedicated processor running on Android that adds another layer of security to protect sensitive data.

Lenovo ThinkPhone: Specs and Cameras

(Image credit: Future)

You're not buying the ThinkPhone for the specs, but it's important to know that you're not getting the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Instead, the ThinkPhone is powered by a slightly older Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 mobile platform, plus 8GB or 12GB of RAM. For context, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 powers the Galaxy Z Fold 4, so it's not as if that chipset is a slouch when it comes to performance.

The ThinkPhone features a 50MP main camera along with a 13MP ultrawide camera that does double duty as a macro camera. There's also a depth sensor but no telephoto lens, which is a bummer. Motorola says that this camera can capture photos with 32x more focusing pixels, which means more accurate images of projects, notes, and sketches.

There's also a fairly sharp 32MP camera up front, which should come in handy for video calls.

Lenovo ThinkPhone: battery and charging

With a 5,000 mAh battery, the ThinkPhone should last you most of the day on a charge. And you should be able to juice back up in a hurry, as this device comes with a fast 65W TurboPower charger. Lenovo says this charger should be beefy enough to power your laptop as well.

Lenovo ThinkPhone: Outlook

Make no mistake. The ThinkPhone is a niche device. But it could definitely find an audience among business users, especially those who swear by their ThinkPad laptops. We look forward to putting this phone to the test once it launches later this year.