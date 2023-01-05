Project Leonardo is a PS5 accessory designed for gamers with limited mobility

Sony is finally releasing a controller for gamers with limited mobility. It's called Project Leonardo and it's going to be available for the PS5.

The shape is circular with oversized buttons and follows the PS5's all-white color scheme. It's almost reminiscent of Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller, another controller that was designed with physically limited gamers in mind.

At its CES 2023 keynote, Sony says that it's worked with a number of key companies like AbleGamers, SpecialEffect and Stack Up to help design the controller to meet users' diverse needs.

Unfortunately Sony didn't provide a set release date or price for Project Leonardo, but its announcement is definitely a highlight of Sony's keynote tonight (January 4).

Creative customizability for diverse needs

According to a Sony Blog Post (opens in new tab) with more information, Project Leonardo is "a canvas for gamers to craft their own play experience. It includes a robust kit of swappable components, including a variety of analog stick caps and buttons in different shapes and sizes."

(Image credit: Sony/YouTube)

According to the post, the controller’s buttons can be programmed to any supported function and, if necessary, multiple buttons can be mapped to the same function. Conversely, players can map two functions (like “R2” + “L2”) onto the same button.

If you're a gamer who can use one hand but not another, Project Leonardo can be paired with a DualShock 5 controller or can be paired with multiple other input devices through its four 3.5mm jacks.

Sony says that Project Leonardo is still in development, but it says that it's listening closely to feedback from the community.