JBL unveils powerful Dolby Atmos soundbar, gaming headsets, and hi-fi speakers at CES 2023

CES 2023 hasn’t even officially begun yet, but that hasn’t stopped JBL (part of the Harman Group of audio brands) from announcing a number of new audio products coming our way in 2023. These include a new Dolby Atmos soundbar with detachable surround speakers, gaming headsets, and new additions to its Classic Series of hi-fi separates.

Here's a breakdown of all the new audio products announced by JBL at CES 2023 just now.

JBL Bar 1300X soundbar

According to information shared with Tom's Guide, JBL’s newest soundbar arrival will be the Bar 1300X priced at $1,699 / £1,299 (around AU$2,471). It will offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound, and comes with detachable wireless surround speakers.

Billed as a true home cinema experience without wires, power output is said to be rated at 1,170 watts, and the 15-channel JBL Bar 1300X uses six up-firing drivers and beaming technology to create an immersive audio experience.

The two detachable surround speakers are said to be battery powered, and the Bar 1300X package comes with a 12-inch wireless subwoofer. You can also pair one of the detachable wireless speakers to any Bluetooth device to use as a standalone speaker, or pair them together for a powerful stereo sound.

The Bar 1300X is Wi-Fi compatible, and has AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in. It integrates with popular music streaming platforms via a new JBL One app, and there are customizable EQ settings for a personalized listening experience. Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice-activated assistance are all on board.

The JBL Bar 1300X will be known simply as Bar 1300 in the U.K. and will come with a 10-inch driver inside the subwoofer. It will be available from mid-February 2023 in both territories.

JBL Quantum Series gaming headsets

Specifically designed for XBOX and PlayStation consoles, the JBL Quantum 360X/P and JBL Quantum 910X/P are the latest headsets to join the Quantum Series, and claim to provide impeccable sound quality for seamless communication no matter the environment.

The JBL Quantum 910X/P provides gamers with JBL’s QuantumSPATIAL 360 immersive audio with head tracking for spot on accuracy. The 360X/P and the 910X/P are equipped with JBL’s DualSOURCE, ensuring you never miss a call even in the heat of the battle. You’ll also look the part with a new sleek design, inspired by your preferred console. Available in brand aligning colorways, white and blue for PlayStation and black and green for Xbox, gamers can fully immerse themselves in the experience.

Prices for the 360X/P and 910X/P gaming headsets will be $129 / £119 (around AU$187), and $299 / £219 (around AU$434) respectively when they go on sale in mid-March.

JBL Spinner BT turntable, Classic Series hi-fi, and more

(Image credit: Harman/JBL)

Appealing to new vinyl fans, JBL's new Spinner BT turntable is a Bluetooth-enabled record player with aptX HD codec support for high-quality wireless streaming.

The unit's sleek design consists of an aluminum platter and tonearm, a black MDF plinth with JBL orange accents, and a hinged dust cover. For wired connections, there's an analog output with a switchable moving-magnet phono stage, ideal for use with traditional hi-fi systems or active loudspeakers. The Spinner will be available by the end of the summer 2023 and is expected to have a retail price of $399 / £375 (around AU$675).

JBL has also announced new additions to its Classic Series of hi-fi components with the SA550 Classic integrated amplifier, MP350 Classic streaming media player, CD350 Classic CD player, and TT350 Classic turntable, bringing a modern tech twist to traditional-looking hi-fi components.

The SA550 Classic, CD350 Classic, MP350 Classic, and TT350 Classic will be available by early summer with manufacturer-suggested retail prices of $2,000 / £1,599 (roughly AU$2,909), $700 / £799, $800 / £875, and $1,000 / £925 (approximately AU$1,000) respectively.

(Image credit: Harman/JBL)

Lastly, the new JBL 4329P studio monitor powered loudspeaker is a completely self-contained, amplified loudspeaker system that combines hi-res streaming audio with extensive wired and wireless connectivity options.

Each speaker is powered by a 300W amplifier, with 250W delivered to the 8-inch woofer and 50W to the 1-inch compression driver. Both are accurately controlled by a sophisticated digital signal processor (DSP) that assures each driver blends seamlessly to create a dynamic and immersive listening experience.

The speaker system's integrated streaming engine provides both wired and wireless network audio capabilities via built-in Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth 5.3 aptX Adaptive audio. With a 24-bit/192kHz DAC, MQA support and Roon-ready certification, the JBL music system will handle all your digital music requirements.

The 4329P is expected to be available by early summer priced at $4,500 / £3,499 (about AU$6,700) per stereo pair. Optional JS-80 floorstands to position the 4329P at the ideal listening height will be sold separately.