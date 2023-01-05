New Asus Xbox PC controller packs an OLED screen and killer connectivity

Asus has just unveiled a brand new Xbox-style controller at CES 2023 known as the ROG (Republic of Gamers) Raikiri Pro. While it's designed primarily for PC gaming, it's also compatible with Xbox Series X, and features a 1.3-inch OLED screen that displays secondary information.

The screen will be able to display information such as the status of connected microphones and Bluetooth devices, battery life, and animated text (imagine a “You Died” message popping up when being slain in Elden Ring ). It will be interesting to see how developers integrate this extra display if it is to become more than a gimmick.

Aside from this display, the Raikiri Pro will also include some of the most useful features of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller like button remapping and controller profiles for switching between different players and games. Similarly, both controllers use mobile apps for customization with Asus’ Armoury Crate PC app allowing gamers to tweak joystick sensitivity, trigger modes, and four completely programmable rear buttons — a great accessibility option.

Where Asus’ device stands on its own however is connectivity. It is the first licensed Xbox pad with tri-mode connectivity, featuring wireless connections via Bluetooth and a low-latency Radio Frequency, complemented by a wired USB-C option. Audiophiles will also appreciate the 3.5mm headphone jack and integrated ESS digital-to-analog converter.

Console gamers will be disappointed to know that Asus describes the pad as a pro PC controller and only directly references connecting to an Xbox console via USB-C, so it could be missing key features when used with an Xbox Series X . Console owners should probably stick to Microsoft's Elite controller, but for PC players, this could be a new entry on our list of the best PC game controllers .

Currently, details about the price point and release date of the ROG Raikiri Pro are scarce, but Asus is touting a Q1 2023 launch so we likely won't need to wait too long for more information.