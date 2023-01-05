The awesome new Evie smart ring beats Oura in one major way

I’ve been using the Oura Ring for over a year, and while it’s a convenient health and sleep tracker, it has one major problem — charging. An all-new, medical-grade smart ring that just debuted at CES 2023 could have a solution that seriously challenges Oura’s share of the wearables market.

Movano’s Evie ring mostly emulates the Oura Ring Gen 3 experience, but with a stronger emphasis on menstrual health management for people with uteruses. Paired with an adjustable design and portable battery case that can recharge the ring up to 10 times, Evie seems to offer plenty of practicality right out of the gate.

The Evie ring’s charging case works similarly to the kind that powers wireless earbuds like AirPods. Though the ring is supposed to be worn all the time, the portable battery case comes in handy for travel and safe storage while the device re-juices.

Movano estimates 2 to 3 days of battery life for the Evie ring with normal use; but, with the battery case’s 10-charge capabilities, you could theoretically stay on-the-go with your ring for a month.

(Image credit: Future)

That’s also just about the duration someone with a uterus would experience a full ovulation cycle. Evie's menstrual tracking feature asks users to log periods alongside moods and other symptoms to create a fuller picture about this important aspect of people’s health.

Menstrual tracking data, as well as familiar health-tracking data such as sleep tracking, step counting and calories burned, are analyzed by day, week and month to help users understand trends. Though it’s unclear how this data will mesh with third-party health and fitness apps, Movano did tell me it’s working on such integrations.

The company also emphasized user privacy, addressing concerns about protected menstrual data. Since the Evie ring is in the process of earning FDA clearance as a medical device, Movano claims user data will be secured to HIPAA standards.

Should Oura Ring be worried?

(Image credit: Future)

Two additional advantages I find the Evie ring has over the Oura Ring are design and price. The Evie ring features a unique open design that comes in sizes 5 to 11, but allows some flexibility for swelling fingers. Having experienced the discomfort of swollen fingers while wearing rings, the Evie ring’s design sounds ideal — it certainly felt comfortable when I tried it on.

Movano hasn’t announced an official price for the Evie ring yet, though promised it would land under $300 to undercut the Oura Ring’s $299 starting price. It also won’t have a subscription model to use the app as Oura requires for $5.99/month.

That said, Oura still has the upper hand in the smart ring market. Comprehensive sleep tracking, third-party partnerships and a discreet design make my go-to recommendation for those looking for non-traditional fitness trackers. Once it’s available, the Evie ring will have to live up to all its claims if it wants to beat Oura at its own game. Evie is slated to arrive sometime later this year.