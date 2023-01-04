Roku just launched its own TVs — everything you need to know

CES 2023 is in full swing and there is some good news for fans of Roku TV .

Roku has announced the launch of the Roku Select and Roku Plus series of Roku TVs. Unlike the best Roku TVs of the past, primarily manufactured by TCL, these TVs will be manufactured by Roku. The Select series will be HD resolution and the Plus will be 4K resolution, with both series coming in a range of sizes from 24-inch to 75-inch. The prices will range from $119 to $999, with the $999 price point presumably being for the 75-inch Roku Plus series 4K TV. Select series TVs will come with the Roku Voice Remote and Plus series TVs will come with the Roku Voice Remote Pro.

The TVs don’t seem to be changing much about how the Roku TV ecosystem works. They still include features such as Find My Remote, Private Listening and tons of streaming content — all through the popular Roku OS smart TV operating system. However, we may find that the Roku-branded TVs come at a cheaper cost — or higher quality — in order to differentiate them from third-party Roku TVs. Roku’s announcement came alongside an OLED TV reference design, so it appears that despite creating its own line of TVs, Roku has no desire to stop working with partners to expand its ecosystem further.

(Image credit: Roku)

Roku also announced that it will launch the Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, which it will manufacture. This soundbar is designed to integrate seamlessly with the Roku-branded Roku TVs, allowing for a wireless connection to provide upgraded sound. For those who hate a setup filled with cluttered wires, this could be a major incentive to consider the Roku ecosystem.