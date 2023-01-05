The Razer Blade 18 is an RTX 40 gaming laptop that commands attention

The new Razer Blade 18 is an enormous gaming laptop that wants to replace your desktop PC. Announced today (January 5) during CES 2023, the Razer Blade 18 is another 18-inch gaming laptop, joining the likes of the Alienware m18, Asus’ ROG Strix G18 and ROG Strix Scar 18. Like those devices, the Razer Blade 18 also packs the latest Intel and Nvidia components. This beastly machine definitely has the potential to end up on our best gaming laptops list.

The Razer Blade 18 has an 18-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 16:10 IPS display. Razer claims the panel covers up to 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and reaches up to 500 nits of brightness. The display also has a 3ms response time.

The Razer Blade 18 is the company's first 18-inch gaming laptop. (Image credit: Razer)

All configurations come with a 13th gen Intel Core i9-13950HX processor, but there are a handful of different discrete graphic card options. This includes mobile versions of the Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU: the RTX 4060, RTX 4070, RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Ti GPUs. The entry-level laptop packing an RTX 4060 has 16GB of RAM, while the other configurations come with 32GB. You can upgrade all models to 64GB of RAM. All configurations have 1TB of SSD storage but you can upgrade to 4TB via the two expansion slots.

This laptop features plenty of ports. There are three USB-A, two USB-C (one being Thunderbolt 4), an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, an SD card reader and a Kensington lock.

The Razer Blade 18 might be huge but it has a relatively subdued design for a Razer product. (Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Blade 18’s size commands attention. Despite that, it has a decidedly subdued design for a Razer product. Aside from the green Razer logo etched on the lid, the laptop is entirely black. The backlit keyboard features RGB lighting, but that’s about as colorful as this machine gets. Yes, it’s huge, but it wouldn’t look entirely out of place in an office or at a cafe.

Expect the Razer Blade 18 to arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2023. It will be available on Razer’s website and select retailers starting at $2,899.