I’m watching MSI drop bombs at Computex 2025 — but these are the 5 products I’ll be talking about all year

Computex 2025 hasn't even started yet, and MSI has come running out the gate with a glimpse of everything the company is set to launch.

We’ll be covering the event on-the-ground live – going hands-on with all of these announcements. And while we will of course treat them all equally, five of the new launches speak to me.

So let me take you through them – the 5 MSI Computex products that have me hooked.

1. An absolute stunner of a 13-inch laptop

(Image credit: MSI)

We’ve all seen the MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth – in fact I’m actually reviewing it right now. While I do applaud how the company has steered fully into this motif with the dragon eye aesthetic on the lid, to me, it’s kind of cringe.

But then, I laid my eyes on the press shots of the MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition, and the implementation of Katsushika Houksai’s iconic “Great Wave off Kanagawa,” art onto the lid is simply mesmerizing.

I’ve been waiting for laptops to look interesting again, and this really looks timelessly beautiful. I can’t wait to see it in person!

2. The Mercedes-AMG crossover is back

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another year at Computex, another MSI x Mercedes-AMG Motorsport collab. As the sim racing nerd on the team, I’ve watched this partnership grow over the past three years – enjoying the little racing references in its aesthetic, to expand to the point that the power button is now the classic car ignition switch.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And MSI’s running it back with both Stealth 16 AI+ and Prestige 16 AI+ gaming laptops. The Stealth is going down the AMD CPU route with RTX 50-series GPU, alongside what MSI is vaguely saying is a “upgraded display panel.”

But for those seeking peak performance, that seems to come from the Prestige, which is coming with an Intel CPU, same level of GPU, but also up to a “stunning 4K OLED panel.” To run AAA games at that resolution, you’re looking at an RTX 5090.

3. The world’s first 2K QD-OLED gaming monitor to be packed with AI

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI’s crammed an NPU into the MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50 gaming monitor (catchy name I know). On paper, that sounds kind of gimmicky, but it does unlock some rather useful features.

Starting with the screen, you’ve got Samsung Display’s 3rd-gen QD-OLED panel that has a 500Hz refresh rate, HDR, gorgeous, crisp color and a 0.03ms response time. Now to the AI smarts, which is what MSI is calling the AI Care Sensor.

Basically, there’s an always-on CMOS sensor built into the bezel that captures images every 0.2 seconds. This is doing two things – real-time human detection so it can dim or even power down when you leave, and it can even analyze the color hue of the light in your room and reduce blue light to match.

4. A magnetic portable SSD? Sign me up!

(Image credit: MSI)

Yes, MSI is jumping on the PCIe 5 SSD train with the Spatium M571, and based on my testing of SanDisk’s new WD_Black SN8100 SSD , it’s probably going to be a screamer. But my attention was immediately grabbed by something else.

The MSI Datamag was announced back in October 2024, and it’s a magnetic portable SSD. With crazy fast speeds and USB-C connectivity, this looks like a dream addition to your iPhone with MagSafe.

Well, the company’s back to finish the job with Datamag software coming to the Apple Store, which will enable transferring large files and documents off the iPhone’s internal storage.

5. Putting a second screen on your desktop

We saw the first coming of the MEG at Computex last year , and now it’s back with a new name and new features – the MEG Vision X AI.

Another Computex 2025 award winner, this is the flagship desktop of MSI’s lineup and packs a 13-inch touchscreen on the front of it. Getting the 2025 spec bump to RTX 5090 and the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, DDR5 RAM and a Gen 5 SSD just wasn’t enough this time.

You’ve got that handy UI up front to intuitively control the cooling and power running through your machine, as well as tweak the RGB and (if last year was anything to go by) even use it as a second monitor to your PC.

Is that everything?

(Image credit: Future)

Well, I can’t say for sure. We’ve all seen the leaks, including the potential reveal of an AMD-fueled MSI Claw gaming handheld, but this is all we know for sure so far.

There are other announcements on this list, too, such as the Claw 8 AI+ coming back with twice the storage and a fresh white finish in the Polar Tempest Edition, new NUC mini PCs, and plenty more peripherals including a new Wi-Fi 7 Mesh system. But something tells me this isn’t everything we’re going to see.

We will be covering every announcement and reveal we see live from the show floor next week, so keep it locked on our Computex 2025 coverage to find out with us.