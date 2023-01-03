New LG Gram Ultraslim is one of the thinnest laptops in the world

The LG Gram ultraportable laptops are known for their great battery life, sleek design and — of course — being incredibly light. Now, LG is about to offer more Gram laptops than ever before.

At CES 2023 , LG announced that it is offering nine versions across four distinct models: Gram Ultraslim, Gram Style, Gram 2-in-1 and Gram. The headliner is the new LG Gram Ultraslim, which takes the already ultraportable laptop and makes it even thinner and lighter. This 15.6-inch laptop weighs in at just 2.2 pounds and is about as thin as the average smartphone at 0.43 inches.

This ultraslim design does come with some drawbacks. The screen is a gorgeous OLED display, but it’s limited to FHD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s too slim to fit a USB-A port, so you’ll need to use a USB-C adapter to plug in some of your older peripherals (note: LG says the Ultraslim includes an ultra-compact adapter, but we are still lacking some details on what this adapter can do). The 60Wh battery is also the smallest of the Gram lineup, which is slightly concerning given that the Grams are known for their battery life.

Still, the LG Gram Ultraslim could become a serious competitor to the MacBook Air. It comes with a 13th-generation Intel Raptor Lake CPU, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. As long as you’re willing to accept a couple of shortcomings, it could be tough to find a more portable laptop.

CES 2023 LG Gram lineup: Style, 2-in-1 and Gram

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Processor GPU Screen sizes LG Gram Ultraslim Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core Intel Iris Xe Graphics 15.6-inch (1,920 x 1,080) OLED LG Gram Style Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core Intel Iris Xe Graphics 16-inch (3,200 x 2,000) OLED, 14-inch (2,880 x 1,800) OLED LG Gram 2-in-1 Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core Intel Iris Xe Graphics 16-inch (2,560 x 1,600) LCD, 14-inch (1,920 x 1,200) LCD LG Gram Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU 17-inch (2,560 x 1,600) LCD, 16-inch (2,560 x 1,600) LCD, 15.6-inch (1,920 x 1,080) LCD, 14-inch (1,920 x 1,200) LCD

The LG Gram Style comes in a 16-inch and 14-inch OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio; the 16-inch display at a 3,000 x 2,000 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and the 14-inch display at a 2,800 x 1,800 resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Style doesn’t manage to be quite as sleek as the Ultraslim, but you do get a nicer display and a larger battery. It seems that if you don’t need the extreme ultra-portability of the Ultraslim, the Style may actually be the better choice for most consumers.

The two LG Gram 2-in-1 models are largely similar to the Style, though both models take a step backward in display resolution. The 16-inch 2-in-1 has a 2,560 x 1,600 LCD touchscreen with a 60HZ refresh rate and the 14-inch is just 1,920 x 1,200 with a 60Hz refresh rate. That’s still pretty good but it definitely falls short of the Style.

However, if you are someone who uses a tablet to sketch or take notes, the LG Gram 2-in-1 is definitely the option for you. It comes with an LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP) and Wacom Notes and Bamboo Paper software. That adds a level of versatility that the other Gram laptops cannot provide.

Finally, there is the original LG Gram, which comes in four LCD display sizes: 17-inch, 16-inch, 15.6-inch and 14-inch. The 17-inch and 16-inch both have a 2,560 x 1,600 IPS display with a variable refresh rate of 31-144Hz. The 15.6-inch display is 1,920 x 1,080 and the 14-inch gets a surprising boost to 1,920 x 1,200 resolution — though both are capped at a 60Hz refresh rate. However, all four models come with a large batter that can provide over 20 hours of video playback according to LG. They also come with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU that will allow you to do some lower-end gaming and they come with an HDMI port — something the other models lack.

With nine total offerings within the Gram lineup, LG has definitely provided an array of versatile, portable laptops this year at CES . If you want to see what else is coming from CES 2023, make sure to follow along with our latest CES 2023 news coverage so you don’t miss a thing.