Nvidia CES 2023 live blog recap — RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 40 laptops, GeForce Now in cars and more

Nvidia just wrapped up its CES 2023 presentation and made a number of expected announcements. The biggest news was the official unveiling of the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, but there were other announcements that were also important.

We've expected to see the RTX 4070 Ti launch for months now, so it's exciting to finally have a price and release date. When the GeForce 4070 Ti hits the market on January 5th, it will have an MSRP of $799. Now that the worst of the GPU shortage is over, you may actually be able to buy one for that price.

As some predicted, this new 4070 Ti GPU looks an awful lot like a rebranded version of the $899 GeForce 4080 12GB GPU that Nvidia announced, then abruptly canceled late in 2022. Based on the specs of this new 4070 Ti, it seems awfully likely that it's basically the same card Nvidia tried to launch as the 4080 12GB last November.

Nvidia also announced that its game streaming platform, GeForce Now, will now support RTX 40-series GPUs. You'll need to be an Ultimate Member to take advantage of this, but if you're an existing subscriber, you won't have to pay extra to stream games utilizing Nvidia's latest GPUs.

The first RTX 40 series laptops will launch this year, with notebooks from all the big name manufacturers such as Dell, HP, Asus, MSI and many more. According to Nvidia, some of these Ada Lovelace-driven laptops will be more powerful than current-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We also saw updates on Nvidia Drive, Nvidia Omniverse, and the company's ventures into robotics.

Below, you'll find everything announced during Nvidia's CES 2023 presentation. If you missed the event, you can watch the YouTube video below.

Nvidia CES 2023 quick hits