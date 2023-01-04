There are going to be new Tivo TVs in 2023 — yes, you read that right

CES 2023 is home to a number of surprising TV announcements, but here's one that might take the cake: Tivo is going to make a comeback in 2023 as a smart TV platform.

We saw a demonstration of the new Powered by Tivo smart platform during this week's CES, and now we have a list of new potential partners that include JVC and Hitachi.

According to Xperi, owner of iconic brands TiVo, DTS, and HD Radio, as well as IMAX Enhanced, we could start seeing some Tivo-powered 2K and 4K TVs available as early as spring 2023 (most likely in April or May).

Interestingly, the U.S. won’t be the only ones getting the new Tivo sets, as Xperi also announced a few international manufacturers like Vestel, Daewoo, Regal and Telefunken, which are some of the largest TV producers in Europe.

Do we really need another smart TV platform?

In case you’re not old enough to remember the old DVR brand, Tivo was essential in the late ’90s and early Aughts to record shows for watching later. Over the years, Tivo refined its recording technology to allow you to skip over advertisements in shows and even offered recommendations on its most recent DVRs.

What that means, we hope, is that Tivo can bring that wealth of experience in on-demand, ad-free content to budget smart TVs that typically haven’t been all that smart in the past.

“By leveraging an independent media platform, we will enable open environments that integrate devices, services and content while placing consumers in control of their digital destiny,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Tivo in a statement to Tom’s Guide. “Properly implemented, it can lead to more choices and reduced costs for consumers while creating new opportunities for the overall industry.”

We’ll have to reserve judgment until we can see the Powered by Tivo platform running on some of these budget-focused models. But, in theory, it sounds like Tivo might have just found itself a new niche to make its way back into your living room.