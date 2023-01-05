The 7 best gaming laptops of CES 2023

The best gaming laptops at CES 2023, by and large, have been evolutionary rather than revolutionary. The vast majority of devices that we saw are simple refreshes of previous models, incorporating this year's components into last year's designs. In terms of brand-new gear, however, we did notice one interesting trend: the rise of the 18-inch gaming laptop.

In any case, familiarity doesn't have to breed contempt, as plenty of the gaming laptops we saw looked like sleek, powerful machines, ready to run today's latest and greatest games at demanding settings. Read on to learn about our picks for the best gaming laptops of CES 2023, from Acer, to MSI, to Razer and beyond.

Acer Predator Helios 16

(Image credit: Acer)

The Acer Predator lineup is generally the best of what the company has to offer, and the Acer Predator Helios 16 looks like no exception. This 16-inch laptop offers Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs, as well as 13th-gen Intel i7 or i9 CPUs. The screen maxes out at 240 Hz and 2560 x 1600 resolution. With up to 32 GB RAM and up to 2 TB storage in an SSD drive, this laptop seems like a solid bet for gamers who want a large - but not gigantic - machine for the latest games. There's also the Acer Predator Helios 18 with similar specs and an 18-inch screen, in case you're in the market for something huge.

Alienware m18

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This year, it appears that Alienware m18 is leading the charge for 18-inch gaming laptops. Up until now, gaming laptops have tended to max out at 17-inch screens, as anything larger tends to be cumbersome and difficult to transport. But its impressive screen speaks for itself: either 165 Hz at 2560 x 1600 resolution, or a staggering 480 Hz at 1920 x 1200 resolution. Beyond that, the device contains what you'd expect from a gaming laptop in 2023: the latest Intel, Nvidia and/or AMD chips, plus up to 64 GB memory and 9 TB storage. This machine will get pretty expensive, however.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

(Image credit: Asus)

Love it or hate it, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is one of the more unconventional gaming laptops on the market. If you're not familiar with the ROG Zephyrus Duo design, it uses two separate screens: one traditional display and one extra screen just above the keyboard. What you do with it is up to you, from extra display room, to an application launcher, to a full-fledged controller. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16's 2023 version will feature the latest AMD CPUs and Nvidia GPUs, as well as a 240 Hz, QHD+ screen, up to 64 GB RAM and up to 2 TB SSD storage.

HP Omen 17

(Image credit: HP)

HP has only one gaming laptop on display at CES 2023: the HP Omen 17. Luckily for gamers, it looks like a pretty good one. (It also looks extremely similar to last year's HP Omen 17, if you're familiar with that device.) One big advantage of the HP Omen 17 is that you can pick and choose among many different configurations. All maxed out, the device could have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPU, a 13th-gen Intel i9 CPU, 32 GB RAM, 2 TB SSD storage and a 2560 x 1440, 240 Hz screen - but you can also go lower on many of these components and save some money.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo has a variety of high-end gaming desktops and laptops on offer at CES 2023, and one of the fanciest is the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i. This 16-inch laptop features Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs, 13th-gen Intel CPUs (either an i7 or i9), up to 32 GB RAM, up to 2 TB SSD storage and a 2560 x 1600, 240 Hz screen. That's admittedly pretty similar to what other companies have on offer, but Lenovo tends to produce sleek, durable gear, so that may be worth the premium price. There aren't many different configurations available, however, so what you see is what you get.

MSI Stealth GS66

(Image credit: MSI)

While CES 2023 has trended toward bigger and bigger laptops, there's still a place for the 15-inch gaming laptop, and the MSI Stealth GS66 was arguably one of the best on display. MSI fans are probably familiar with the well-worn Stealth design, which is straightforward and elegant. This is one of the few gaming laptops we saw with a 4K screen on offer, although you could opt for a QHD or full HD screen, too, if you'd prefer higher refresh rates. Beyond that, its components are not quite as new as some fancier laptops: an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU. But the portability speaks for itself.

Razer Blade 18

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer is one of the companies trying its hand at an 18-inch laptop this year. As you might expect from the company, the Razer Blade 18 is one of the cooler-looking 18-inch models on offer. Like many of its competitors, it boasts a 2560 x 1600, 240 Hz display, as well an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPU, a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU, up to 64 GB RAM and up to 4 TB SSD storage. Unlike many of its competitors, however, it still comes in Razer's signature thin black chassis. The keyboard admittedly looks a bit small, though, given the overall size of the machine.