LG Gram Style just stole the show at CES 2023 with a color-shifting laptop

By Mark Spoonauer
published

The LG Gram Style sports a disappearing touchpad and a color-shifting iridescent design

LG Gram Style
(Image credit: Future)

While other laptop makers are trying to reinvent the wheel with foldable displays and other out-there tricks, LG is keeping things delightfully simple with the new LG Gram Style.

Announced at CES 2023, this 2.7-pound laptop is amazingly light given that it packs a 16-inch OLED display. And it's a bright and sharp panel at 400 nits and 3,200 x 2,000 pixels. You also get a swift 120Hz refresh rate. But what really sets this ultraportable apart is its design. 

@tomsguide (opens in new tab)

♬ Where Have You Been x The Hills - DJ L Beats (opens in new tab)

The glass deck on the Gram Style has a hidden haptic touchpad with soft LED backlighting that lights up when you touch the system, making for an elegant look. Even better, the colors on the chassis shift dynamically based on how you're holding it in the light. 

LG Gram Style

(Image credit: Future)

To be clear, this laptop is not all glass. The iridescent finish on the lid and deck are Gorilla Glass 3, while the base of the system uses nano-magnesium alloy. I had a chance to hold the Gram Style and I was impressed with its overall build quality — and the fact that it did a fairly good job resisting fingerprint smudges. 

I wasn't as enamored with the keyboard on the Gram Style. The travel was a bit shallow for my tastes, but it's nice that you get a dedicated number pad on the right side of the layout. 

LG Gram Style

(Image credit: Future)

The LG Gram Style specs are what you'd expect for a premium laptop, including an Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU and a Gen4 NVMe solid-state SSD. You also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.1 port and microSD slot, as well as Dolby Atmos support for audio.

If you want to travel even lighter, a 14-inch version of the LG Gram Style is coming, too. But there's something about having a big-screen OLED laptop you can take anywhere. 

We don't have pricing yet, but we look forward to testing the LG Gram Style to see if it can make it on our best laptop list. Stay tuned. 

Mark Spoonauer
Mark Spoonauer

Mark Spoonauer is the global editor in chief of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for over 20 years. In addition to overseeing the direction of Tom's Guide, Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He has spoken at key industry events and appears regularly on TV to discuss the latest trends, including Cheddar, Fox Business and other outlets. Mark was previously editor in chief of Laptop Mag, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc. Follow him on Twitter at @mspoonauer.

Topics
Laptops